Hapag-Lloyd intensifies activities in coffee transport

“Coffee is an extremely sensitive natural product. The crucial factor for our customers worldwide is having a transport that is smooth, professional and tailored to the desires of each individual customer,” says Thorsten Haeser, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Hapag-Lloyd AG.

The container shipping line has intensified its transport activities and boosted its capacities in the most important export regions of South America and Asia. Now the company is also strengthening its activities in the fields of Sales and Customer Service.

In Hapag-Lloyd offices with increasing volumes of coffee transports, “Customer Service Coffee Desks” have been set up and staffed by employees who can satisfy the special and individual requirements of coffee customers even more quickly and professionally. For example, export customers in Brazil, the world’s largest coffee export market, are provided with advice and support at a dedicated “Export Coffee Desk” specifically set up for them. A corresponding “Import Coffee Desk” has been set up in Hamburg, the largest coffee-importing centre in Europe.

The rollout of the steel floor containers introduced by Hapag-Lloyd is also benefitting its coffee customers worldwide: Using these containers allows coffee to be transported odorless and provides even better protection against moisture.

“The global coffee market is growing, especially in Asia.” notes CCO Thorsten Haeser. “For example, we are seeing rising demand for coffee in countries such as China, Japan, Taiwan and Korea. Hapag-Lloyd is working intensely on additional sales measures to be able to serve its coffee customers even more flexibly and professionally.”

Coffee is one of the most widely traded goods in the world. Each year, roughly nine million tonnes are harvested globally and then exported across the world. About one in every hundred containers on board of Hapag-Lloyd vessels is filled with whole or ground coffee beans – and this figure is steadily rising.

Source: oevz.com/en