Haribo counts on the flexibility of Fiege Logistics

The logistics company Fiege will operate the future central warehouse for the confectionery manufacturer Haribo. The gummi bears will be produced and stored at the new location in the Innovationspark Rheinland. Work is already underway for the new logistics and production site in the parish of Grafschaft near Bonn. The first Goldbears are to be produced on the 27 hectares-large site as of mid-2017.

The confectionery manufacturer from Bonn already relies on Fiege as its logistics partner for its branches in Cologne and Italy. “We will continue to trust in the reliability and flexibility of Fiege for the development of the new Grafschaft location”, says Stefan Sorce, head of global logistics at Haribo Holding GmbH & Co. KG.

The production building will connect with the logistics centre via a bridge: Roughly 650 pallets are to be stored here per hour, with up to 600 pallets being able to leave the warehouse over the same period of time. Fiege will ensure the logistical flow with a workforce of around 100 – new people and also some employees from Cologne.

Fiege will also create new apprenticeships at the new location with the goal of training young people to become warehouse logistics specialists. “Haribo is one of the largest and most important partners of Fiege in the Consumer Goods segment”, says Michael Lorca, member of the management of the Fiege Group.

The Fiege group headquartered in Greven, Westphalia, counts among the leading logistics providers in Europe. Its core competence is developing and implementing integrated and holistic logistics systems. In 2015 the company’s 10,500 employees worldwide generated sales of EUR 1,4 billion. 160 locations and cooperations in countries form a dense logistics network with 2.7 million m² of warehouse and logistics area.

www.fiege.com

Source: oevz.com/en