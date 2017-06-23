Hödlmayr has more than 1,000 truck drivers for the first time

For the first time in the company’s history, the vehicle logistics specialist Hödlmayr International has more than 1,000 truck drivers on the road. “Every single employee makes a valuable contribution to the success of the company – above all the truck drivers, because they are our business card,” emphasizes CEO Johannes Hödlmayr.

“The polits of the road”, as the entrepreneur likes to call his drivers, are distinguished by special qualifications, which include far more than pure transport. “Loading and unloading of our high-quality goods – in all weathers – is an enormous challenge, which requires special knowledge,” explains Johannes Hödlmayr.

The basis for a job as driver for Hödlmayr is a four-week basic training, during which the candidates are trained both, theoretically and practically. In addition, there are ongoing trainings on topics that are relevant to the profession, such as load securing or eco-driving. In addition, Hödlmayr invests in its own drivers’ drivers at each location, who devote themselves during their working hours to support the drivers in their everyday work, thus improving quality and work safety. “The training program for professional drivers – such as we have been offering within the company for 29 years – takes three years and is very demanding,” adds Johannes Hödlmayr.

The truck drivers of Hödlmayr, who represent more than half of all employees, cover a distance of arrpoximately 91 million kilometers a year. This corresponds to a distance of 237 times to the moon.

Hödlmayr International AG is a family-owned, internationally operating company headquartered in Schwertberg, Upper Austria, focussing on “vehicle logistics” as its core business. The company specialises in the complete supply chain from vehicle acceptance ex-works or entry port up to delivery to the vehicle retailer or fleet owner. In addition to the management of large transport fleets in Europe, the group has a European network of logistics centres in which vehicles are prepared for local and regional markets.

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS HÖDLMAYR GROUP 2016

Employees 1,800 Vehicles transported 1,750,000 Truck fleet 740 vehicle transporters Block trains 15 Total compound area 50,000 storage spaces Releasing performance 1,200,000 vehicles Turnover EUR 265 Mio.

Source: oevz.com/en