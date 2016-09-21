LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Horst O. Schunck deceased at the age of 84 years

September 21
07:54 2016
The former liable partner of the Schunck Group, Horst O.A. Schunck, passed away unexpectedly on 15 September 2016. This was announced by his son, the managing partner Albert K.O. Schunck.

“The 100-years anniversary of the company in 2019, will unfortunately be without his personality, who has marked the company history for decades. In his spirit and with his extraordinary vigor and will, we will proudly continue the values of our medium-sized family company in the future. Together we will honor his memory far beyond the year 2019, and continue the company’s history of our traditional family business with our dedicated employees,” said Albert K.O. Schunck.

Horst O.A. Schunck was 84 years old. Under his leadership over the past 45 years, his father’s company developed into an international company, and one of Germany’s largest insurance brokers for the logistics industry.

The Schunck Group is an international insurance broker specialising in the logistics industry. The focus is on consulting and mediation of tailored insurance solutions for individual risks of medium-sized companies. The insurance portfolio ranges from traffic liability and transport of goods to public liability, property insurance, bad debts and factoring.

Schunck was founded in 1919 and has been owned by the family since then. In addition to the headquarters in Munich, there are a further 11 branches in Germany, and subsidiaries in Austria, Spain, Hungary and a global network with over 180 agents worldwide. At home and abroad, more than 300 persons are working for Schunck.

www.schunck.de

Source: oevz.com/en

