Huawei honors Bolloré Logistics with three partner awards

Mr. Thierry Ehrenbogen, Bolloré Logistics CEO, was present in Shenzhen at the Huawei Core Partner Convention to receive the award from the hands of Mr. Yin Xuquan, Executive Member, Supervisory Board and Vice President, Procurement Qualification Management Department, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.

Bolloré Logistics received the Huawei’s Excellent Core Partner Award, Huawei’s highest partner award, for the 7th consecutive year. “This confirms the longstanding daily investment of our teams towards this client,” highlighted Thierry Ehrenbogen.

Bolloré Logistics was also awarded at another convention, the Logistics Core Partner Convention (LCPC 2016) in Chongqing, China, by receiving both the Logistics E2E Benchmark Supplier Award and the Logistics Collaboration Award; therefore making it the most awarded during the ceremony among all logistics service providers present.

Mr. Jérôme Petit, Bolloré Logistics Africa CEO, attended the ceremony in Chongqing to receive the awards on behalf of Bolloré Logistics. He was also invited to deliver a few words at the Acceptance Speech and used this opportunity to thank Huawei for the prestigious awards.

The awards recognize Bolloré Logistics’ excellence in managing Huawei’s International transportation and supply chain. Despite the challenging and fluctuating market through the year, the company is pursuing its efforts to manage its client’s growing demand and meeting its ever-higher expectations.

Driven by responsible operations, ongoing innovation, and open collaboration, Huawei has established a competitive ICT portfolio of end-to-end solutions in telecom and enterprise networks, devices, and cloud computing. Their ICT solutions, products, and services are used in more than 170 countries and regions, serving over one-third of the world’s population. With more than 170,000 employees, Huawei is committed to enabling the future information society, and building a “Better Connected World”.

www.bollore-logistics.com; www.huawei.com

Source: oevz.com/en