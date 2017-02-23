Ideagen launch new enterprise safety management and incident reporting software, Ideagen Coruson

Software firm Ideagen is delighted to announce it has launched Ideagen Coruson – a definitive and visionary re-brand of its enterprise safety management and incident reporting software.

Gael Enlighten, a cloud-based software solution used by some of the world’s leading brands including Virgin Trains, Telefonica and Haeco Group, will now be known as Ideagen Coruson from the 22nd February 2017.

The re-brand project comes as Ideagen seeks to align its product portfolio following several successful acquisitions in recent years. The Gael Enlighten software was part of the intellectual property purchased in the £18million acquisition of Gael Ltd in December, 2014.

Ideagen CEO, David Hornsby, said the time had come to “retire” the Gael brand.

He added: “We are delighted to announce the renaming of Gael Enlighten to Ideagen Coruson which will modernise the product brand and bring it into conformity with the rest of our product suite.

“As an important part of Ideagen’s portfolio of governance, risk and compliance applications, Coruson has matured over the past two years and has many high-profile customers.

“The application is fully productised, commercialised, and generally available and, given its visionary nature, the time has come to retire the Gael brand name and launch the definitive version of the product brand.

“These are exciting times for Ideagen as an organisation and we are looking forward to Ideagen Coruson playing an integral part of the company’s future success.”

Ideagen Coruson is currently used by some of the world’s leading brands as well as organisations with extensive global reach including the UK Rail Safety & Standards Board, Haeco, Virgin Trains, Johnson Matthey, Air Transat, Telefonica and A2 Milk.

Ben Dorks, Ideagen’s Chief Customer Officer, said: “This is an exciting announcement and an ambitiously significant re-brand of one of our most prominent, market leading products.

“We are delighted that the re-branding project has been welcomed by our customers. Ideagen Coruson comes with a fresh new colour palette and appearance, but the popular architecture and roadmap of the software remains entirely the same and this cements its place as the most user-friendly enterprise cloud safety and incident reporting software on the market.”

About Ideagen

Ideagen is a UK company quoted on the London Stock Exchange AIM market (Ticker: IDEA.LN).

It provides quality, safety, audit and risk management software and expertise and has operations in the UK, the European Union, the United States and the Middle East.

With an excellent portfolio of software products, Ideagen helps the world’s leading brands to improve operational efficiency, strengthen compliance and oversight and anticipate and manage every detail of risk. This enables organisations to reduce costs and improve efficiency.

The Group has a customer base of over 3,000 organisations using the Ideagen suite of products, including many blue chip names such as BAE Systems, Emirates, Shell and the European Central Bank as well as 150 hospitals in the UK and US.

What sets us apart?