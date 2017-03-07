LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Industry calls for fuel duty cut

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Industry calls for fuel duty cut

Industry calls for fuel duty cut
März 07
15:54 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen
image_pdfimage_print

The FTA has called on chancellor Philip Hammond to cut fuel duty in today’s budget.

Drivers told to stock up on fuel for FranceThe association said that the government should cut fuel costs to “ensure that Britain’s companies can continue to trade cost effectively in a new, post-Brexit environment.”

“Fuel costs now represent a third of the total cost of the operation of an articulated lorry,” says James Hookham, FTA’s deputy chief executive. “And the annual fuel bill for a 44t vehicle has risen by 39 per cent since January 2007.

“Additional increases in fuel costs would need to be passed on to customers by UK operators, which could mean the death knell for new trading partnerships and continued growth for the UK at a time, pre-Brexit, when the country’s trade needs as much stimulus as possible.”

“In the Autumn Statement last November, the Chancellor announced a freeze on fuel duty for 2017/18, and we hope that, at the very least, he stands by this decision.”

Ahead of the budget, BIFA has also called on Hammond to “do more for the freight and logistics sector” by cutting fuel duty.

Robert Keen, BIFA’s director general said: “For some years there has been a freeze on fuel duty. Now we repeat our call for an outright cut, the introduction of an essential user rebate and some form of fuel duty stabilisation mechanism.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Tags
BrexitFreight
Teilen

⌂ Text translater

Read the English text

Deutschen Text vorlesen

⌂ Fachzeitschrift LE-1-2017

ISBN: 9781366337115

⌂ Presseservice

PresseservicePressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie das Exklusive Presseservice. Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich und informiert fachlich, sachlich, aktuell.

⌂ BEITRAG EINREICHEN

⌂ LOGIN ⌂ PRESSESERVICE-UPLOAD
    Kategorie
    Add another file
    Vielen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
     

⌂ Werbefenster

⌂ Newsletter Presseservice

⌂ Werbefenster

Archive

März 2017
M D M D F S S
« Feb    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Kategorien

⌂ Werbefenster

Presseservice-Upload

Kategorie
Add another file

Kategorie

⌂ Angebot & Nachfrage

Für Fragen sowie für ein werbliches Angebot stehen wir Ihnen allzeit gern zur Verfügung.  

Ihr Name (Pflichtfeld)

Ihre E-Mail-Adresse (Pflichtfeld)

Betreff

Ihre Nachricht

TWITTER

© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...