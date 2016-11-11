LOGISTIK express Newsportal

INEO quality label awarded to Schneckenreither forwarding

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

INEO quality label awarded to Schneckenreither forwarding

INEO quality label awarded to Schneckenreither forwarding
November 11
08:03 2016
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

The INEO quality label stands for innovation, sustainability, commitment and orientation, and confirms the exemplary work with apprentices in certified training companies.

80 new INEO quality labels and 270 recertified companies, including Internationale Spedition Schneckenreither Gesellschaft m.b.H., were prized or newly confirmed as exemplary training enterprises at the INEO apprenticeship gala event on November 8, 2016 in Wels.

The freight forwarding company Schneckenreither, headquartered in Ansfelden near Linz, has been a leading logistics specialist for over 45 years. The company employs more than 450 persons at 16 locations in Europe, operating more than 75,000 m² covered warehouse area and an own fleet of approximately 160 trucks.

www.schneckenreither.com

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure
Teilen

eCommerce Logistik-Day

MarkusJaklitschLetzte Chance für ein Ticket zum ersten eCommerce Logistik-Day in Wien. Am 10. November - Vienna Twin Conference Center Lage und Anfahrt + Programm & Anmeldung

Presseservice-Upload

MarkusJaklitschFür die Veröffentlichung von Pressemitteilungen bringen Sie über den Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemeldung(en) ein. Nach Prüfung schalten wir eingereichte Beiträge frei.

Werbefenster

Presseservice-Upload

BEITRAG EINREICHEN
Kategorien
Add another file
Vielen herzlichen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
 

Beitrag einreichen

Für eine Veröffentlichung auf LOGISTIK express bringen Sie über unseren Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemitteilung ein. Nach eingehender Prüfung schalten wir ihre Pressemeldung(en) via Newsportal + Newsletter + Soziale Medien + SEO Key Words frei.

ARCHIV SUCHE

ARCHIV KATEGORIEN

Monatsarchiv

Tagesarchiv

November 2016
M D M D F S S
« Okt    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

B2B Firmensuche + Netzwerk

B2B Firmensuche

Werden Sie Teil unseres B2B-Netzwerks.

Registrieren Sie sich als Anbieter
innovativer Produkte und Dienstleistungen.

b2b.logistik-express

Presseservice + Newsletter

 

MarkusJaklitschInformieren Sie Kunden und Interessenten und reichen Sie Ihre Pressemitteilungen über unseren Presseservice-Upload ein. Mit unserem Newsletter erreichen wir wöchentlich 6.000 Leser. Newsletter Presseservice

Presseservice Newsletter

TWITTER

B2B Messen & Events Kalender

SEO KEY WORDS

Geschäftsführer Handel: E-Commerce Handel: Einkauf + Supply Chain Handel: Handelsunternehmen Intralogistik: Flurfördertechnik + Stapler Intralogistik: Fördertechnik Intralogistik: Industrie 4.0 Intralogistik: Kennzeichnungstechnik KEP-Dienste Kommissionierung Kontraktlogistik LogiMAT Logistik: Job + Karriere Logistik: Messen + Events Logistik: Outsourcing ☑ DB Schenker ☑ DHL Group ☑ Flughafen ✅ Intralogistik: Lagertechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Outsourcing ✅ Intralogistik: Software ✅ Logistik: Automotive + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Facilities ✅ Logistik: Finanzen + Jahresergebinsse ✅ Logistik: Flughafen ✅ Logistik: Forschung + Entwicklung ✅ Logistik: Politik + Wirtschaft ✅ Logistik: Vereine + Cluster ✅ Logistikzentrum ✅ Supply Chain Management ✅ Transportlogistik: Binnenschiff ✅ Transportlogistik: BRICS Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Fahrzeuglogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum ✅ Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft ✅ Transportlogistik: Infrastruktur ✅ Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: MOEL Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Paketlogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr ✅ Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure ✅ Transportlogistik: Telematik ✅ Transportlogistik: Umwelt + Energie
© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...