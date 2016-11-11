INEO quality label awarded to Schneckenreither forwarding

The INEO quality label stands for innovation, sustainability, commitment and orientation, and confirms the exemplary work with apprentices in certified training companies.

80 new INEO quality labels and 270 recertified companies, including Internationale Spedition Schneckenreither Gesellschaft m.b.H., were prized or newly confirmed as exemplary training enterprises at the INEO apprenticeship gala event on November 8, 2016 in Wels.

The freight forwarding company Schneckenreither, headquartered in Ansfelden near Linz, has been a leading logistics specialist for over 45 years. The company employs more than 450 persons at 16 locations in Europe, operating more than 75,000 m² covered warehouse area and an own fleet of approximately 160 trucks.

