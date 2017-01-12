Interroll to showcase conveying tech at IntraLogisteX

Interroll will present cutting edge conveying technology and dynamic storage solutions for pallet live and carton live buffer and order picking at IntraLogisteX.

It will showcase Pallet Roller Flow storage featuring the unique magnetic speed controller that significantly reduces the risk of damaging goods conveyed on gravity roller conveyor sections and is maintenance free, easy to install and highly efficient.

Energy-efficient flow storage roller and wheel modules are compatible with racking systems worldwide and provide ideal picking solutions that can be combined with conveyors, automatic stacker cranes and paperless “Pick to Light” systems.

Interroll will also present its new generation of carton flow conveyor modules that gives a robust, manufacturer-independent, flexible flow storage solution. The Interroll Carton Wheel Flow bed has been designed in an ergonomic way to allow highest picking rates and a fast return on investment.

Also displayed will be Carton Versi Flow, pre-assembled wheel-bed modules designed to simply convert most pallet rack structures or strengthen Kanban and assembly lines into dynamic, versatile flow storage systems.

The IntraLogisteX Exhibition will be returning to the Ericsson Exhibition Hall 2 of the Ricoh Arena in Coventry, and will take place on Wednesday 15th and Thursday 16th March 2017.

Registration for the exhibition is now open. The event gives visitors the chance to explore all of the latest cutting-edge intralogistics innovations and find out which products best suite their operations.

The 2016 exhibition boasted a 20 per cent increase in visitor numbers.

Details: www.intralogistex.co.uk

Source: logisticsmanager.com