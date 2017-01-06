Interserve chooses MAN trucks

Construction company Interserve has acquired ten MAN TGSs and two MAN TGLs.

“We took delivery of a 26 tonne MAN TGS about 12 months ago and our experience with that vehicle influenced our decision to go ahead and place the order for 12 more new,” said Phil Hughes, Interserve group transport manager. “We are keen to standardise the fleet and have all the vehicles with a similar spec so that we can interchange them from depot to depot depending on where they are needed most.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com