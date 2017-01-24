LOGISTIK express Newsportal

IntraLogisteX stands fully booked

Januar 24
16:45 2017
There is now no stand space left at this year’s IntraLogisteX exhibition – the intralogistics event has sold out six weeks before doors open on 15th and 16th March.

ILX17_logo_for_light_BGThere will be 88 exhibitors in total – with 39 of those new to the show.

Linde will be focusing on the strength of its products; services and network at the exhibition, while Kardex Remstar while demonstrate the benefits of its storage system. These companies will join a whole other range of solutions providers from supply chain technology companies to conveyor systems suppliers and flooring specialists.

The IntraLogisteX Exhibition will be returning to the Ericsson Exhibition Hall 2 of the Ricoh Arena in Coventry, and will take place on Wednesday 15th and Thursday 16th March 2017.

Registration for the exhibition is now open. The event gives visitors the chance to explore all of the latest cutting-edge intralogistics innovations and find out which products best suite their operations.

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Tags
☑ Kardex Group☑ Linde MHLINDE✅ Handel: Einkauf + Supply Chain✅ Intralogistik: Fördertechnik
