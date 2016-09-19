IRU tackles driver shortage in road transport

The lack of skilled drivers is increasingly a problem for road transport operators. During the last meeting of IRU Commission on Social Affairs (CAS), Members discussed possible actions to address the shortage of professional drivers.

They agreed on the importance of implementing initiatives to improve the image of the profession as well as seeking innovative strategies to raise awareness, especially among young people, of the benefits and opportunities offered by employment in the road transport sector. If action is not taken, the shortage of drivers will continue to grow.

The recently created “Driver Portal” on the IRU website aims to connect job seekers, interested in the road transport sector, with work or training opportunities. The portal also provides up to date information on courses provided by IRU Academy for transport professionals, who are looking for more information on training and certification for drivers.

www.iru.org

Source: oevz.com/en