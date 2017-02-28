JCL Logistics and G. Englmayer: Groupage alliance in Austria

With effect from March 1, 2017, JCL Logistics Austria GmbH will operate its general cargo transports in Austria together with G. Englmayer Spedition GmbH. This way the two companies aim to strengthen their cooperation.

“The cooperation will enable us to respond even more flexibly to customer requirements,” says Gerhard Gau, Road Manager Austria, JCL Logistics. “With this cooperation, both companies will considerably increase their quality in Austria,” he adds.

The cooperation of the two partners will be held at eye level. Apart from strengthening the domestic transport segment, it will also form the basis for the further expansion of the pan-European logistics network, reads a press release.

JCL Logistics Austria GmbH and G. Englmayer Spedition GmbH have been maintaining a longstanding partnership, to serve customers in Romania and Hungary individually. The Austrian network enables the two companies to use their regular services to Eastern and Western Europe even more efficiently.

“This will help us to maintain a strong position in the market,” says Gerald Ematinger, Member of the Management Board of G. Englmayer Spedition GmbH. The partnership strengthened the core competences of both companies, and enriched the European logistics market by another strong cooperation.

The JCL Logistics group has been strongly growing in recent years, and has been by 100 percent in private hands since 2014. With the establishment of the oldest group member Pott und Körner in 1777, the company has a far-reaching historical background. In 1928 Mr. Jöbstl Senior entered the furniture logistics business. Almost 60 years later – in 1985 – the company added fashion logistics to its portfolio. The development of the Air & Ocean segment in 2003 and 2004, saw the company expanding to Asia. In subsequent years, the group has significantly expanded its road activities, particularly in Western Europe.

Englmayer Spedition GmbH (Wels) was founded in 1858 and is currently successfully operating nationally and internationally with 19 offices with a focus on Central Europe. The business focus is on national and international general cargo transport, express services, individual logistics solutions and comprehensive customs services.

www.englmayer.at; www.jcl-logistics.com

Source: oevz.com/en