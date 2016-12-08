JD Sports gets go ahead for massive DC extension

Retailer JD Sports has been granted planning permission for the extension of its Rochdale based distribution centre at Kingsway Business Park. The total extension (including four internal mezzanine levels) will create an additional 630,000 sq ft of storage and distribution space at the site.

The plans, which are subject to conditions, also included the development of a parcel of land to the south-east of the site.

The retailer opened its existing building in 2012. The building is made up of a 616,000 sq ft DC with a 250,000 sq ft mezzanine.

When the new development is completed, staffing levels will increase from 1,000 to 1,200. This would increase to around 1900 once the site is complete.

* JD Sports bought Go Outdoors Topco, the retailer of sports, fashion and outdoor brands, for £112.3 million. JD Sports Group also owns a number of other outdoor market businesses, including: Blacks, Millets, Ultimate Outdoors and Tiso.

“Go Outdoors is a great addition to our existing outdoor business,” said Peter Cowgill, executive chairman, JD Sports. “The minimal overlap in store locations and their out of town, one stop retailer approach complements the work we have done on the high street with Blacks and Millets and further strengthens our offering in the Outdoor sector. I am excited by the future prospects this holds for the JD Group.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com