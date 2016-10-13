Jerich International goes to Turkey

Jerich International announces the opening of its new office in Istanbul, Turkey as of October 1st. This native speaking office will strengthen and increase business in Turkey and helping Turkish customers with customs clearance formalities and offloadings.

Headquartered in Austria, Jerich International is a global group of companies that offers large-scale trade and industry customers a holistic logistics approach to freight forwarding through global supply chain management. This approach is largely comprised of four service areas: classical forwarding services, terminal logistics, information and communication technology, and value added additional services.

Jerich Turkey

Cihangir Mah.

E-5 Yanyol 295/A

TR-34310 Avcilar/Istanbul

Turkey

Contact:

Mr. Salih CAGLAK

Tel: +90 850 811 67 97

Mobile: + 90 531 571 40 68

E-mail: istanbul@jerich.com

E-mail: operasyon@jerich.com

www.jerich.com

Source: oevz.com/en