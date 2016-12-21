LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Jöbstl expands its management board in Carinthia

Dezember 21
08:13 2016
Jöbstl Gesellschaft m.b.H.expands its management team in Fürnitz. Markus Lora was appointed new operative manager of the branch in Carinthia, effective 1 January 2017. The trained freight forwarder entered the company in 2003, and has been working as vice branch manager in the past two years.

Markus Lora takes over this leading position from Horst Turk, who had joined the company’s management board in 2014, and is now responsible for all Austrian Jöbstl locations.

Jöbstl Group employs about 250 people in ten locations in Austria, Slovenia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and mow also in Germany. Strategic partnerships in many other countries complement the dense network of the family-owned company.

www.joebstl.at

 

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

