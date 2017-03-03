LOGISTIK express Newsportal

John Lewis picks Virtualstock IT platform

März 03
16:27 2017
John Lewis Partnership has chosen the Virtualstock IT platform to manage some one million consumer orders a year across some 350 suppliers.

Clipper signs contract with John LewisThe aim is to ensure that consumers receive the same experience regardless of whether goods are shipped from stock or direct from a supplier’s warehouse.

Edward Osborne, head of customer delivery model at John Lewis, said: “Virtualstock has revolutionised supply and delivery systems and will unleash huge potential for John Lewis to gain further ground as a leading retailer.

“Our ability to offer precise order tracking and advanced inventory management demonstrates our commitment to continued innovation in delivering value to our customers. Virtualstock’s The Edge will ensure that we will be able to rapidly grow our supplier direct business while continuing to provide a best-in-class experience for our customers.”

The Edge platform provides a collaborative workspace boosting operational efficiencies. John Lewis also believes the platform will enable it rapidly expand its supplier base and product range, while also streamlining order management processes. This will both increase sales and deliver significant savings.

Source: logisticsmanager.com

