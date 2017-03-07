LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Kewill rebrands
März 07
15:48 2017
Kewill and LeanLogistics have rebranded as “BluJay Solutions”. The company has also launched its new “BluJay Global Trade Network”.

Kewill bought LeanLogistics last May, and the two companies were integrated in December 2016.

“It’s no longer just about multi-modal, omni-channel and booking tools – we’re moving toward a new era of business where global trade shifts to the forefront, and supply chain becomes today’s battleground,” said Doug Braun, chief executive of BluJay Solutions.

“BluJay delivers the expertise, breadth of cloud-based software applications, and end-to-end collaborative visibility that organisations need to make speed a competitive weapon, and optimise their future in the global economy.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com

CloudeCommerceNews: KewillSoftware
