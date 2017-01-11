Kingsway units come to market

Four new industrial units totalling 205,000 sq ft have come onto the market at the Kingsway Business Park beside Junction 21 of the M62 in Manchester.

The buildings now ready for immediate occupation range in size from 35,000 sq ft to 75,000 sq ft.

The four units and the recently completed Plot H consisting of a 216,000 sq ft warehouse take the total number of units on Kingsway to 14 – more than 3.5 million sq ft.

The units are being marketed by Colliers International, JLL and P3 on behalf of Ropemaker.

Source: logisticsmanager.com