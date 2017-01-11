LOGISTIK express Newsportal

  • ✅ Portfolio: Cross Media [Werbemöglichkeiten]

Kingsway units come to market

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Kingsway units come to market

Kingsway units come to market
Januar 11
15:40 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

Four new industrial units totalling 205,000 sq ft have come onto the market at the Kingsway Business Park beside Junction 21 of the M62 in Manchester.

The buildings now ready for immediate occupation range in size from 35,000 sq ft to 75,000 sq ft.

The four units and the recently completed Plot H consisting of a 216,000 sq ft warehouse take the total number of units on Kingsway to 14 – more than 3.5 million sq ft.

The units are being marketed by Colliers International, JLL and P3 on behalf of Ropemaker.

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Teilen

Presseservice-Upload

MarkusJaklitschFür die Veröffentlichung von Pressemitteilungen bringen Sie über den Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemeldung(en) ein. Nach Prüfung schalten wir eingereichte Beiträge frei.

Beitrag einreichen

BEITRAG EINREICHEN
Kategorien
Add another file
Vielen herzlichen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
 

Werbefenster

Presseservice + Newsletter

 

MarkusJaklitschInformieren Sie Kunden und Interessenten und reichen Sie Ihre Pressemitteilungen über unseren Presseservice-Upload ein. Mit unserem Newsletter erreichen wir wöchentlich 6.000 Leser. Newsletter Presseservice

Presseservice Newsletter

Beitrag einreichen

Für eine Veröffentlichung auf LOGISTIK express bringen Sie über unseren Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemitteilung ein. Nach eingehender Prüfung schalten wir ihre Pressemeldung(en) via Newsportal + Newsletter + Soziale Medien + SEO Key Words frei.

ARCHIV SUCHE

ARCHIV KATEGORIEN

Monatsarchiv

Tagesarchiv

Januar 2017
M D M D F S S
« Dez    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

TWITTER

SEO KEY WORDS

Geschäftsführer Handel: E-Commerce Handel: Einkauf + Supply Chain Handel: Handelsunternehmen Intralogistik: Flurfördertechnik + Stapler Intralogistik: Fördertechnik Intralogistik: Industrie 4.0 Intralogistik: Kennzeichnungstechnik KEP-Dienste Kommissionierung Kontraktlogistik LogiMAT Logistik: Job + Karriere Logistik: Messen + Events Logistik: Outsourcing ☑ DB Schenker ☑ DHL Group ☑ Flughafen ✅ Intralogistik: Lagertechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Outsourcing ✅ Intralogistik: Software ✅ Logistik: Automotive + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Facilities ✅ Logistik: Finanzen + Jahresergebinsse ✅ Logistik: Flughafen ✅ Logistik: Forschung + Entwicklung ✅ Logistik: Politik + Wirtschaft ✅ Logistik: Vereine + Cluster ✅ Logistikzentrum ✅ Supply Chain Management ✅ Transportlogistik: Binnenschiff ✅ Transportlogistik: BRICS Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Fahrzeuglogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum ✅ Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft ✅ Transportlogistik: Infrastruktur ✅ Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: MOEL Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Paketlogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr ✅ Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure ✅ Transportlogistik: Telematik ✅ Transportlogistik: Umwelt + Energie

Kategorien

© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...