Kombiverkehr launches new Greece service from Wels

November 15
07:53 2016
From 21 November 2016, Kombiverkehr will provide one more service to Greece, in addition to the existing service via Trieste to Lavrio. From this day a twice weekly service in both directions will connect the Wels Vbf CCT terminal in Austria and the Sindos terminal near Thessaloniki, Greece within the eu.NETdirekt+.

It is an A-E link between Germany and Greece. Shipping days ex Wels will be Wednesday and Saturday, and ex Sindos Tuesday and Saturday, respectively.

The new rail product offers a variety of national and international gateways, for example, to and from Duisburg, Neuss, Ludwigshafen, Dörpen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Antwerp or Rotterdam. With the exception of trailers, all conventional load units will be accepted for transport on this service, even dangerous goods except for the classes 1 and 7.

www.kombiverkehr.de

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

✅ Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr✅ Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt
