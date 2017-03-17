LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Kuehne + Nagel acquires pharma logistics firms in Turkey and Italy

März 17
08:31 2017
In Turkey Kuehne + Nagel has entered into an agreement to acquire Zet Farma, the national market leader in pharma logistics. With 400 employees, the company, founded in 1992, manages 56,000 square metres at four pharma grade warehouses in the metropolitan area of Istanbul. This transaction marks Kuehne + Nagel’s entry in the fast growing Turkish pharma logistics market.

In Italy, Rome and Milano are key production areas for the high-end pharmaceutical industry. Here, Kuehne + Nagel expands its service scope by the acquisition of Ferlito Pharma Logistics. The company is a major player in pharma logistics, offering GxP compliant warehousing and forwarding services including local distribution.

Gianfranco Sgro, member of the Management Board of Kuehne + Nagel International AG, responsible for Contract Logistics: “The pharma logistics market is expected to significantly grow due to global demographic changes and increased consumer spending. It is one of the markets Kuehne + Nagel differentiates itself by operational excellence, global footprint and dedicated logistics infrastructure.”

The two acquisitions underline both Kuehne + Nagel’s global strategy to continuously grow in future proof industries and its focus on specialised, niche acquisitions. The transaction in Turkey is subject to the approval by the relevant Turkish regulatory authorities and both transactions are subject to customary closing conditions. All parties agreed to not disclose the purchase price.

www.kn-portal.com

 

Source: oevz.com/en

ForwardingManagementPharmazie
