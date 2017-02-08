LOGISTIK express Newsportal

  • ✅ Portfolio: Cross Media [Werbemöglichkeiten]

Kuehne + Nagel launches KN Packaging

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Kuehne + Nagel launches KN Packaging

Kuehne + Nagel launches KN Packaging
Februar 08
08:09 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

With the global contract packaging market growing at more than 12 per cent annually, Kuehne + Nagel has developed an innovative one-stop-shop contract packaging solution combining enhanced capabilities and additional services. KN Packaging aims at meeting the customers’ complex service requirements.

This new value-added service offering is now being implemented in Kuehne + Nagel facilities worldwide focusing on three areas: the use of state-of-the art software, the deployment of the latest collaborative robots and the cooperation with local packaging providers.

With a cloud-based solution offered by Nulogy, the leading developer of contract packaging software worldwide, Kuehne + Nagel improves its customer service by adding instant connectivity and full transparency. The software provides customers with a targeted and traceable solution for their contract packaging needs.

Kuehne + Nagel has signed a strategic partnership with Universal Robots, one of the leading companies in the field of collaborative robots (cobots), to drive process automisation and increase productivity. Designed to assist warehouse workers in a variety of packaging tasks, the integration of cobots will lead to a significant reduction in turnaround times.

Kuehne + Nagel has also identified a number of selected packaging providers at country level. Global customers will benefit from the advantages of local material sourcing, design and engineering complying with local requirements and market preferences.

Gianfranco Sgro, member of the Management Board of Kuehne + Nagel International AG responsible for Contract Logistics, says: ”At Kuehne + Nagel we aim at innovating systems and processes to seamlessly serve our customers and to make processes much faster, better and leaner, regardless of industries or geographies. With this strategic enhancement of our contract packaging services, we expect to see significant growth across a number of key markets and anticipate deploying hundreds of cobots in our operations in the next few years.”

www.kuehne-nagel.com

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Teilen

⌂ Presseservice

PresseservicePressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie das Exklusive Presseservice. Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich und informiert fachlich, sachlich, aktuell.

⌂ Presseservice-Upload

  • Presseservice-Upload
  • Login
  • Exklusives Presseservice
  • Newsletter Presseservice
  • Newsarchiv
      • Kategorie
      Add another file
      Vielen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
       

    ⌂ Werbefenster

    ⌂ Fachzeitschrift

  • Übersicht LE Ausgaben
  • Desktop LE 4/2016
  • E-Paper (Desktop) LE 4/2016
  • PDF Download (Phone) LE 4/2016
  • On Demand (Blurb) LE 4/2016
  • iPad App (Apple)
  • Newsletter + Social Media
  • Desktop Presseservice
    •  

    ⌂ Werbefenster

    ⌂ Newsletter Presseservice

    ⌂ Angebot & Nachfrage

    Für Fragen sowie für ein werbliches Angebot stehen wir Ihnen allzeit gern zur Verfügung.  

    Ihr Name (Pflichtfeld)

    Ihre E-Mail-Adresse (Pflichtfeld)

    Betreff

    Ihre Nachricht

    ⌂ Werbefenster

    Archive

    Februar 2017
    M D M D F S S
    « Jan    
     12345
    6789101112
    13141516171819
    20212223242526
    2728  

    Kategorien

    Schlagwörter

    Handel: Handelsunternehmen Intralogistik: Flurfördertechnik + Stapler Intralogistik: Fördertechnik Intralogistik: Industrie 4.0 Intralogistik: Kennzeichnungstechnik Intralogistik: Kommisionierungstechnik Intralogistik: Lagertechnik Intralogistik: Outsourcing Intralogistik: Roboter KEP-Dienste Logistik: Automotive + Zulieferer Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer Logistik: Facilities Logistik: Finanzen + Jahresergebinsse Logistik: Flughafen Logistik: Job + Karriere Logistik: Messen + Events Logistik: Outsourcing Logistik: Politik + Wirtschaft Logistik: Redaktion Logistik: Vereine + Cluster Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft Transportlogistik: Infrastruktur Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt Transportlogistik: MOEL Staaten Transportlogistik: Paketlogistik Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr Transportlogistik: Schwertransport + Kran Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt Transportlogistik: Spediteure Transportlogistik: Telematik Transportlogistik: Umwelt + Energie

    Most Viewed Posts

    © 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
    Designed by Orange Themes

    Laden...

    Fenster schließen

    Bitte warten...

    Bitte warten...