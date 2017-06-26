LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Kuehne + Nagel to invest into a “Pharma Hub Switzerland”

The Pharma Hub Switzerland will be part of the KN PharmaChain network, providing multimodal temperature-controlled door-to-door shipping on a global scale, enhanced visibility and traceability of the deliveries, as well as intensive and proactive risk management. This new facility will strengthen Kuehne + Nagel’s position as one of the leading logistics service providers for Swiss and international customers in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry.

The new Kuehne + Nagel logistics facility in Möhlin will provide 16,300 m² of logistics space, which will be used to manage approximately 46,000 pallet spaces using a warehouse system that combines manual and automatic operation. Three different temperature zones will be available for the highly sensitive products: -20 degrees, -2 to +8 degrees, plus +15 to +25 degrees. In addition, hazardous goods and narcotics can be stored in dedicated areas.

The Möhlin pharma hub will also offer value-added services. The facility will provide end-to-end shipping and logistics services based on GxP-compliant standard.

Dr. Detlef Trefzger, Kuehne + Nagel International AG CEO, said: “Switzerland is an important pharma location with global reach. The cutting-edge facility in Möhlin is a strategic investment in this growth sector and supports us to serve our customers even better, especially through integration with the global Kuehne + Nagel pharma network.”

www.kuehne-nagel.com

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Juni 2017
M D M D F S S
« Mai    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

