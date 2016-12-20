Künz cranes to be forwarded by Geodis

Geodis has signed a new contract with the Austrian intermodal crane manufacturer Hans Künz GmbH to transport eight large gantry cranes from Poland to Canada, in the Delta Port Vancouver. The project required the delivery of dismantled cranes from Gdynia Port in Poland to the Delta Port in Vancouver, with a total volume of 50,000 freight tons.

Each gantry crane included two main 75-meter girders, and the team transported eight of these pieces in total per vessel. Undertaken in two separate loads, both were delivered to their final destination in Vancouver with a transit time of approximately 25 days.

During the project, the vessel crew secured the cargo in the ship’s hold for ocean transport between the two ports. They also arranged a transport pilot, prepared detailed work plans and schedules, and arranged special cargo and transport permits.

“Our main challenge was finding a vessel that could carry all of the pieces at one time,” says Stefan Waszak, Manager Operations Industrial Projects for Geodis in Germany. “But after a thorough research we found the right solution for the customer.”

Source: oevz.com/en