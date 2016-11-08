Lagermax AED is growing with continuous innovations

Stagnation means regression, is a principle of business. “We take account of this circumstance and Lagermax AED is always striving to develop innovative products. These include goods deliveries to overnight depots, trunk deliveries, the European PUDO Network and our so-called PUDO boxes. The latter are used as a substitute of fixed overnight depots and are suited for smaller shipments,” says Richard Pöschl, CEO Lagermax AED. The boxes will be placed at arbitrary locations, which are easily accessible to technicians or field staff.

As an internationally successful express and logistics company, Lagermax AED has also been a member of ESLA – European Service Logistics Association since 2011. The exclusive network of leading European provides of overnight express services offers targeted express and logistics services in 24 countries.

The idea of sensible and environmentally friendly shipping and handling solutions was contemplated as early as in the 90s when the term was not yet on everyone’s lips. Introducing roll containers as reusable containers and reusable boxes, those responsible gave a clear sign of environmentally friendly goods delivery. Today, 25 years later, the multi-way system is still in use and ensures optimal, environmentally friendly shipping solutions.

Lagermax AED operates its own depots across Austria, in Obertrum am See, Vienna, St. Veit an der Glan, Linz and Kalsdorf bei Graz, from where the consignments are distributed. This way the company ensures short distances for distribution and reduced supply times.

Lagermax AED, a subsidiary of the Lagermax group, was founded in 1991 and has been as a reliable partner for overnight express and after-sales solutions for more than 25 years. The international network of 15 own offices and daily scheduled departures provides a reliable network and enables flexible supply of goods or the timely distribution and delivery in Austria and Eastern Europe.

www.lagermax.com

Source: oevz.com/en