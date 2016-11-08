LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Lagermax AED is growing with continuous innovations

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Lagermax AED is growing with continuous innovations

Lagermax AED is growing with continuous innovations
November 08
07:55 2016
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

Stagnation means regression, is a principle of business. “We take account of this circumstance and Lagermax AED is always striving to develop innovative products. These include goods deliveries to overnight depots, trunk deliveries, the European PUDO Network and our so-called PUDO boxes. The latter are used as a substitute of fixed overnight depots and are suited for smaller shipments,” says Richard Pöschl, CEO Lagermax AED. The boxes will be placed at arbitrary locations, which are easily accessible to technicians or field staff.

As an internationally successful express and logistics company, Lagermax AED has also been a member of ESLA – European Service Logistics Association since 2011. The exclusive network of leading European provides of overnight express services offers targeted express and logistics services in 24 countries.

The idea of sensible and environmentally friendly shipping and handling solutions was contemplated as early as in the 90s when the term was not yet on everyone’s lips. Introducing roll containers as reusable containers and reusable boxes, those responsible gave a clear sign of environmentally friendly goods delivery. Today, 25 years later, the multi-way system is still in use and ensures optimal, environmentally friendly shipping solutions.

Lagermax AED operates its own depots across Austria, in Obertrum am See, Vienna, St. Veit an der Glan, Linz and Kalsdorf bei Graz, from where the consignments are distributed. This way the company ensures short distances for distribution and reduced supply times.

Lagermax AED, a subsidiary of the Lagermax group, was founded in 1991 and has been as a reliable partner for overnight express and after-sales solutions for more than 25 years. The international network of 15 own offices and daily scheduled departures provides a reliable network and enables flexible supply of goods or the timely distribution and delivery in Austria and Eastern Europe.

www.lagermax.com

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
☑ LagermaxCEOKEP-DiensteSTILL✅ Intralogistik: Flurfördertechnik + Stapler✅ Transportlogistik: Fahrzeuglogistik✅ Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt
Teilen

eCommerce Logistik-Day

MarkusJaklitschLetzte Chance für ein Ticket zum ersten eCommerce Logistik-Day in Wien. Am 10. November - Vienna Twin Conference Center Lage und Anfahrt + Programm & Anmeldung

Presseservice-Upload

MarkusJaklitschFür die Veröffentlichung von Pressemitteilungen bringen Sie über den Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemeldung(en) ein. Nach Prüfung schalten wir eingereichte Beiträge frei.

Werbefenster

Presseservice-Upload

BEITRAG EINREICHEN
Kategorien
Add another file
Vielen herzlichen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
 

Beitrag einreichen

Für eine Veröffentlichung auf LOGISTIK express bringen Sie über unseren Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemitteilung ein. Nach eingehender Prüfung schalten wir ihre Pressemeldung(en) via Newsportal + Newsletter + Soziale Medien + SEO Key Words frei.

ARCHIV SUCHE

ARCHIV KATEGORIEN

Monatsarchiv

Tagesarchiv

November 2016
M D M D F S S
« Okt    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

B2B Firmensuche + Netzwerk

B2B Firmensuche

Werden Sie Teil unseres B2B-Netzwerks.

Registrieren Sie sich als Anbieter
innovativer Produkte und Dienstleistungen.

b2b.logistik-express

Presseservice + Newsletter

 

MarkusJaklitschInformieren Sie Kunden und Interessenten und reichen Sie Ihre Pressemitteilungen über unseren Presseservice-Upload ein. Mit unserem Newsletter erreichen wir wöchentlich 6.000 Leser. Newsletter Presseservice

Presseservice Newsletter

TWITTER

B2B Messen & Events Kalender

SEO KEY WORDS

Geschäftsführer Handel: E-Commerce Handel: Einkauf + Supply Chain Handel: Handelsunternehmen Intralogistik: Flurfördertechnik + Stapler Intralogistik: Fördertechnik Intralogistik: Industrie 4.0 Intralogistik: Kennzeichnungstechnik KEP-Dienste Kommissionierung Kontraktlogistik LogiMAT Logistik: Job + Karriere Logistik: Messen + Events Logistik: Outsourcing ☑ DB Schenker ☑ DHL Group ☑ Flughafen ✅ Intralogistik: Lagertechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Outsourcing ✅ Intralogistik: Software ✅ Logistik: Automotive + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Facilities ✅ Logistik: Finanzen + Jahresergebinsse ✅ Logistik: Flughafen ✅ Logistik: Forschung + Entwicklung ✅ Logistik: Politik + Wirtschaft ✅ Logistik: Vereine + Cluster ✅ Logistikzentrum ✅ Supply Chain Management ✅ Transportlogistik: Binnenschiff ✅ Transportlogistik: BRICS Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Fahrzeuglogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum ✅ Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft ✅ Transportlogistik: Infrastruktur ✅ Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: MOEL Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Paketlogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr ✅ Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure ✅ Transportlogistik: Telematik ✅ Transportlogistik: Umwelt + Energie
© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...