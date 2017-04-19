Lagermax is now also serving Metro Cash & Carry in Bulgaria

Lagermax Spedicio Bulgaria EOOD has assumed the national transport and logistics services for Metro Cash & Carry in Bulgaria, effective 1 February 2017. The agreement for nationwide supply includes all products the wholesaler offers in the food, dry, and non-food segment. After Serbia, this is the second country in South-Eastern Europe, where Lagermax is operating as a logistics company for Metro Group Wholesale and Food Specialist Company, the leading international enterprise for wholesale and foodservice distribution (food direct sales).

“For Lagermax Spedicio, cooperating with Metro Bulgaria is another important move towards establishing even more as a specialist for transport and logistics services in South-Eastern Europe,” said Herbert Weber, Managing Director Lagermax Spedition Salzburg, being pleased about the successful agreement.

The Lagermax locations in Sofia and Burgas provide several thousands of square metres of warehouse space for Metro. At these locations cross-docking operations and central warehousing (Central Stock) are organised. The goods delivered by the suppliers are controlled according to international quality standards, processed, repackaged if required, and forwarded to the Metro Cash & Carry wholesale stores.

Regarding national goods distribution the forwarding company relies on vehicles of their own fleet, allowing them to respond quickly to changing delivery conditions and situations. As a full range supplier Lagermax Spedicio also provides additional services such as packing or repacking goods and quantity controls.

As the nation’s largest wholesale company, Metro Cash & Carry Bulgaria has been operating in this market since 1999 with more than 2,250 employees, eleven hypermarkets and two supply depots. About 390,000 professional HoReCa, Trader and SCO customers rely on the product expertise and the company’s quality services. Metro Bulgaria has a strong team of sales representatives and provides delivery services for hotel, restaurant and catering customers.

Lagermax Spedicio Bulgaria EOOD is a subsidiary of the Lagermax corporate group and currently employs approximately 100 employees at the three sites in Sofia, Burgas and Ruse. The distribution network of the forwarding company is closely integrated into the international system transports of the Salzburg-based group.

www.lagermax.com

Source: oevz.com/en