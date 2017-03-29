Lakeland chooses Kerry Logistics

Homeware retailer Lakeland has chosen Kerry Logistics to provide global freight forwarding services including ocean freight and supply chain solutions, as well as buyer’s consolidation services.

“We are delighted to work with Kerry Logistics and look forward to their invaluable field expertise helping the next stage of growth for our multi-national business,” said Gary Marshall, director of operations at Lakeland.

Kerry will assist the retailer with purchase order management and visibility solutions via the virtual buying office web-platform.

Lakeland now has 69 stores nationwide in the UK, a further 16 stores in the Middle East, a further three in India, 13 in Australia, and 2013 saw the Lakeland brand launch in Germany.

Source: logisticsmanager.com