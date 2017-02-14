Lannutti Group signs agreement with Iveco for 610 new trucks

Iveco, a brand of CNH Industrialm has signed an agreement with the European integrated logistics group Lannutti for the supply of 610 New Stralis. The agreement will consist of four different types of heavy commercial vehicles to cover the diverse transport needs of the various sectors in which Lannutti Group operates. The models to be provided are from the Stralis XP (the most fuel efficient truck available on the European market) and Stralis NP (Natural Power: the first natural gas truck suitable for long distance missions) ranges.

The New Stralis XP model types provided are all fitted with IvecoCursor 11 engines, engineered by CNH Industrial’s powertrain brand FPT Industrial, and vary from 460 to 480 horsepower. These specific model types were chosen by Lannutti Group for their ability to reduce fuel consumption and maximize payload. The New Stralis NP model also to be supplied is equipped with an Iveco Cursor 9 engine, also engineered by FPT Industrial, with a dual LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) tank, which guarantees a fuel range of up to 1,500 kilometers.

“I’m particularly pleased to see our partnership with Lannutti blossom over the years into new product developments. This is one of the most important European agreements in terms of vehicle numbers: 610 New Stralis in the XP and NP versions, both winning solutions for sustainable transport: on the one hand our highest performing vehicle in terms of fuel consumption reduction, and on the other the first natural gas vehicle suitable for long distance missions,” commented Pierre Lahutte, IVECO Brand President.

Lannutti Group was established over 50 years ago and today has operations in seven European countries: Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Romania and Spain. With this agreement the company confirms its ambitions as a European logistics player in search of the most innovative green technologies thanks to the profitable and consolidated partnership with IVECO, in its role as “ideal partner for sustainable transport.”

www.cnhindustrial.com; www.lannutti.com

Source: oevz.com/en