LBA-certification of Schneckenreither and Trailfracht Austria

The two international forwarding companies Schneckenreither and Trailfracht, both from the the logistics sector, were recertified as Austrian leading companies in September 2016.

In a ceremony Monica Rintersbacher, managing director Leitbetriebe Austria presented the award to Hermann Hofstätter, managing director Schneckenreither and Karl Cermak, managing partner Trailfracht.

Following a comprehensive screening, the status of leading company is given to exemplary companies committed to sustainable business success, innovation and social responsibility. “The leading companies form the spine of Austria’s industry. By focusing on sustainable business success they can secure tens of thousands long-term jobs and are important drivers of innovation,” said Monica Rintersbacher.

The forwarding company Schneckenreither headquartered in Ansfelden near Linz has been a leading logistics specialist for more than 45 years. The company has more than 450 employees at 16 locations in Europe, operating more than 75,000 m² covered warehouse space and dispose of an own fleet of approximately 160 trucks.

Trailfracht was founded in 1983 and specialises in organising and implementing air, ocean and project transports on all international routes. The company has 19 employees at its site in Wiener Neudorf.

www.leitbetriebe.at; www.schneckenreither.com

Source: oevz.com/en