Lek appoints Kuehne + Nagel single business partner in logistics

Lek d.d. (Ljubljana, Slovenia) and Kuehne + Nagel d.o.o. will start to cooperate in warehousing and logistics in 2018. With this the pharmaceutical company will consolidate their logistics, improve their services, expand capacities and optimize costs, as well as follow global strategy.

Lek has decided for a single business partner in logistics because high volume growth resulted in a need to bring the logistics to a higher level. The aim is to improve the existing Novartis warehousing network in Slovenia and make it best suited to support the internal and external customers’ growing needs in the future.

Kuehne + Nagel is a world leader in providing integrated logistics services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. In total more than 300.000 square meters of warehousing space are managed by the company on behalf of manufacturers of pharmaceuticals, medical devices and consumer health products.

Lek, a Sandoz company, is one of the key pillars of the second-largest generic pharmaceutical company globally. Its role within Sandoz as a division of the Novartis Group is to act as: a leading global development center for technologically demanding products and technologies; a key global manufacturing center for active pharmaceutical ingredients and medicines; a competence center for the development of vertically integrated products; a Sandoz competence center in the field of development and manufacturing of biosimilar active ingredients and products; a supply center for the markets of Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), South East Europe (SEE) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and is responsible for marketing and sales of Sandoz products on the Slovenian market.

Source: oevz.com/en