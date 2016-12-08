LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Lemonpath chooses Impact for truck fleet

Dezember 08
16:04 2016
Lemonpath Contract Packing & Logistics has chosen Impact to supply its new mixed fleet of 12 Cat trucks.

Lemonpick chooses CAT trucksThe new fleet includes six gas-powered GP18NTD counterbalance forklifts and six electric NR16N2 reach trucks, under a long-term contract hire. The trucks will work in the company’s two main sites in Leicester.

“Impact really took the time to get to know our operations, and helped us specify the right mix and models of materials handling equipment for this order,” said Lemonpath Contract Packing & Logistics’ managing director, Chris Antliff. “We especially appreciate the flexibility the company offers in its contracts, as we encounter seasonal periods of peak demand every year – peaks Impact can help us manage with the provision of additional equipment when required, as a ‘bolt-on’ to the contract.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com

✅ Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer
