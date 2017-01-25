LOGISTIK express Newsportal

  • ✅ Portfolio: Cross Media [Werbemöglichkeiten]

LH Cargo and Cathay Pacific merge their cargo handling in Frankfurt

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

LH Cargo and Cathay Pacific merge their cargo handling in Frankfurt

LH Cargo and Cathay Pacific merge their cargo handling in Frankfurt
Januar 25
07:54 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

The relocation of Cathay Pacific Cargo’s freight handling into the Lufthansa Cargo Center (LCC) in Frankfurt is a core element of the Joint Business Agreement (JBA) that was announced in May 2016 between the two airlines. The merging of freight handling for imports and exports was concluded on 17 January 2017 and shall benefit customers of both airlines.

As part of the cooperation agreement, both airlines are closely working together on network planning and sales as well as IT and service expansion. Both partners plan to transport the first joint shipments as of 1 February 2017 – initially from Hong Kong to Europe. The ability to also book eastbound shipments from Europe to Hong Kong will then follow in 2018.

Simon Large, Director Cargo at Cathay Pacific, comments: “Cathay Pacific Cargo’s move into the Lufthansa Cargo Center is another important step in furthering our collaboration. In addition to providing more direct connections and greater flexibility, we can now offer our customers in Frankfurt the same handling standards that will lead to more efficiency and time savings.”

“We are excited to have reached a further milestone within the partnership, sharing the freight handling station in Frankfurt. This means our customers at the Frankfurt site are now benefiting from the advantages of our cooperation,” explains Peter Gerber, CEO of Lufthansa Cargo.

www.lufthansa-cargo.comwww.cathaypacificcargo.com

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
☑ Lufthansa CargoCEOLufthansa✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum✅ Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt + Logistik✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure
Teilen

Freier Presseservice-Upload

MarkusJaklitschFür die Veröffentlichung von Pressemitteilungen bringen Sie über den Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemeldung(en) ein. Nach Prüfung schalten wir eingereichte Beiträge frei.

Beitrag einreichen

BEITRAG EINREICHEN
Kategorien
Add another file
Vielen herzlichen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
 

Newsletter Presseservice

Fachzeitschrift on Demand

Werbefenster

Newsarchiv

Monatsarchiv

Tagesarchiv

Januar 2017
M D M D F S S
« Dez    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Kategorien

SEO KEY WORDS

Geschäftsführer Handel: E-Commerce Handel: Einkauf + Supply Chain Handel: Handelsunternehmen Intralogistik: Flurfördertechnik + Stapler Intralogistik: Fördertechnik Intralogistik: Industrie 4.0 Intralogistik: Kennzeichnungstechnik KEP-Dienste Kommissionierung Kontraktlogistik LogiMAT Logistik: Job + Karriere Logistik: Messen + Events Logistik: Outsourcing ☑ DB Schenker ☑ DHL Group ☑ Flughafen ✅ Intralogistik: Lagertechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Outsourcing ✅ Intralogistik: Software ✅ Logistik: Automotive + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Facilities ✅ Logistik: Finanzen + Jahresergebinsse ✅ Logistik: Flughafen ✅ Logistik: Forschung + Entwicklung ✅ Logistik: Politik + Wirtschaft ✅ Logistik: Vereine + Cluster ✅ Logistikzentrum ✅ Supply Chain Management ✅ Transportlogistik: Binnenschiff ✅ Transportlogistik: BRICS Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Fahrzeuglogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum ✅ Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft ✅ Transportlogistik: Infrastruktur ✅ Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: MOEL Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Paketlogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr ✅ Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure ✅ Transportlogistik: Telematik ✅ Transportlogistik: Umwelt + Energie
© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...