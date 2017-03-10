LOGISTIK express Newsportal

LH Cargo awards Transdanubia and Prévost Hungária

März 10
08:07 2017
The good and reliable cooperation with logistics companies, e.g. Transdanubia Speditionsgesellschaft m.b.H., Prévost Hungária Kft and Frachtkranich, has been recognised with the highest accolade – Premium Road Partner. Besides reliability and flexibility, punctuality was also a key criterion in the selection process.

Some 600,000 tonnes of cargo are transported via the Road Feeder Service each year. With 65,000 scheduled trips in Europe and 26,000 outside of Europe, the 12 logistics firms honoured had already proven themselves to be reliable and strategically important partners last year. The certificates now awarded underscore the intention to extend the cooperation in 2017 and see it continue into the long term.

Lufthansa Cargo’s Road Feeder Service is an air cargo transport replacement service, organising the transport of air cargo shipments with an air waybill via truck. It covers a substantial part of the Lufthansa Cargo global transport process chain. Similar to flight operations, RFS schedules are included in the flight schedule. With scheduled services to some 115 stations, this makes Lufthansa Cargo the market leader in Europe.

Premium Road Partner Lufthansa Cargo:

-) Grüne Radler und Gelbe Radler GmbH & Co. KG

-) TAJ Road Cargo Service KOINÈ SpA

-) Kim Johansen International Transport A/S

-) Dieter Kretzler GmbH

-) Aircargo Transport GmbH

-) Georgi GmbH & Co. KG Transport

-) GEORG REISCHL Spedition GmbH

-) Transdanubia Speditionsgesellschaft m.b.H.

-) J.A.M. de Rijk B.V,

-) Ibertin S.A.

-) Prévost Hungária Kft

-) TAJ

www.lufthansa-cargo.com

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

