Linde to exhibit at IntraLogistex

  Portfolio: Cross Media [Werbemöglichkeiten]

Dezember 19
10:44 2016
Linde is the latest company choosing to exhibit at the IntraLogisteX exhibition which takes place in Coventry in March.

Staff from Linde’s Midlands region will be on hand to explain its approach to long-term business partnerships based on a thorough understanding and genuine interest in the customer’s individual business requirements as well as delivering responsive and effective after-sales support.

ILX17_logo_for_light_BGThe IntraLogisteX Exhibition will be returning to the Ericsson Exhibition Hall 2 of the Ricoh Arena in Coventry, and will take place on Wednesday 15th and Thursday 16th March 2017.

Registration for the exhibition is now open. The event gives visitors the chance to explore all of the latest cutting-edge intralogistics innovations and find out which products best suite their operations.

The 2016 exhibition boasted a 20 per cent increase in visitor numbers.

Also joining the exhibitors is TC Facilities Management (TCFM), the commercial cleaning service which recently won a multi-service contract with RS Components, the electronics and automation company. TCFM will provide cleaning, security, catering, and grounds maintenance at 16 of RS’ sites, including two distribution centres in Corby and Nuneaton and 14 UK trade counters.

Steve Wengrow, divisional director, TCFM said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this contract with RS Components and are looking forward to demonstrating our ingenuity and use of technology resources.
More details at: www.intralogistex.co.uk

Source: logisticsmanager.com

☑ Linde MHLINDE✅ Intralogistik: Fördertechnik✅ Intralogistik: Industrie 4.0✅ Logistik: Facilities
