Log4Real to build largest logistics park in Austria

Log4Real to build largest logistics park in Austria

März 08
08:13 2017
Following its entry in Austria, Log4Real lays an important foundation for its expansion in the country and in CEE with the construction of the Industrial Campus Vienna East in Enzersdorf an der Fischa. 170.000m² (available from 5,000 m²) logistics and office space will be created close to the Vienna Schwechat International Airport, the Fischamend exit of Austria’s A4 motorway and the Schwechat exit of the S1 expressway.

“Retailers promise their consumers, among other thzings, fast delivery, e.g. same-day-delivery, which represents a big challenge both to logistics as well as to real estate management,” says Christian Vogt, Vice President, Country Manager Austria. “With the Industrial Campus Vienna East we perfectly meet the expectations of modern, future-oriented logistics,” he adds.

The halls can be used, for example, as a regional distribution site, import warehouse (air gateway for manufacturers, logisticians or e-commerce retailers for the central supply of Austria and the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary), for the automotive supply industry or as production warehouse with temperature control for chemicals, pharmaceuticals and food, or as a data center or spare parts warehouse, e.g. for wind power plants.

The environmentally friendly construction of the buildings of the Industrial Campus Vienna East will significantly reduce CO2 emissions. “The advantage for our tenants is obvious: depending on the type of use, around 30 to 40 percent of the costs can be saved,” says Christian Vogt.

Facts and figures of the Industrial Campus Vienna East:

-) Flexible usable industrial and logistics halls, providing 10 to 12.20 meters height
-) Permit for 24/7 operation in the industrial area
-) Buildings allow for temperature control from 1 to 28 degrees
-) Parking for trucks and cars
-) High-speed Internet Connection
-) Available from early Q4/2017
-) Completion by 2019

Log4Real is a industrial and logistics real estate developer for multi-tenants and large institutional investors. Apart from Germany, in Europe Log4Real is also operating in Central and Eastern Europe, as well as Benelux and Scandinavia.

www.log4real.com

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

