LogServ: Remote-controlled “car” pulls up to 25 wagons

An alternative for the outdated shunting module was needed to make the unloading of coal wagons more efficient in the port of the voestalpine plant. The right solution was found with the manufacturer Zagro. Before purchasing, it was tested under real conditions by means of a test vehicle.

The new vehicle can provide up to 2,800 tonnes of traction and is therefore predestined for shunting operations. Its two-way mode allows the vehicle to be flexibly and quickly moved to the required site of operation.

The three cranes for coal loading were equipped with remote control devices. Thus, the crane operator can activate the shunting vehicle from the cabin if necessary. An automated start-stop system is installed to optimise the downtimes. Additional cameras on the vehicle give the crane drivers, who are trained train drivers, an overview at any time, enabling them to move the vehicle as needed.

Logistik Service GmbH (LogServ) was established in 2001 as a subsidiary of voestalpine Stahl GmbH. As a full service provider with some decades of experience in the field of industrial logistics, the company is a partner of the domestic large-scale industry. Their customers do mainly come from the metal production and processing, building materials and process industry, mechanical and plant engineering or automotive and automotive supply industry.

In the railway sector, they are serving operators of works and connecting railroads, private railway companies and private companies for freight car rental. Cargo Service GmbH (CargoServ), a subsidiary of LogServ, is a private railway company offering alternative railway concepts for cargo transport by block trains on the public rail network. At the voestalpine site in Linz, LogServ operates Austria’s largest connecting railway and a designated port on the Danube with high-performance terminals.

Source: oevz.com/en