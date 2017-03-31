LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Lufthansa Cargo aims to quickly fly out of the red

Lufthansa Cargo aims to quickly fly out of the red

Lufthansa Cargo aims to quickly fly out of the red
März 31
2017
At this week's annual press conference of Lufthansa Cargo on 24 March in Frankfurt, CEO Peter Gerber referred again to the EUR 50 million-loss of the company last year: "All in all 2016 had been a tough year, but we have hope for 2017" he pointed out.

EUR 40 million shall be saved annually until 2018, in order to achieve the turnaround. In parallel, Lufthansa Cargo is planning to take extensive measures in the field of digitization. However, they do not plan to give up the freighter fleet.

Responding to the question when they were going to "earn money" again, CEO Peter Gerber said that they aim returning to the black by 2018, and expect adequate results in 2019.

However, there is good news from AeroLogic: Their cooperation with DHL is proving to be extremely successful.

www.lufthansa-cargo.com

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

News: Deutsche Post DHLNews: Lufthansa
