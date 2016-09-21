LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Lufthansa Group and Air China sign commercial joint venture

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Lufthansa Group and Air China sign commercial joint venture

Lufthansa Group and Air China sign commercial joint venture
September 21
07:56 2016
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

The Lufthansa Group and Air China signed a wide-reaching partnership agreement in Beijing on September 20, which will enable the two aviation groups to jointly operate all connections between Europe and China as part of a commercial joint venture. This means that the two companies will successfully implement what they agreed to do as part of a memorandum of understanding in summer 2014.

The joint venture aims to significantly expand their mutual code-sharing connections and enhance their commercial partnership. This will allow the Lufthansa Group to continue pursuing its partnership-driven Asia strategy. Following a joint venture with the Japanese airline All Nippon Airlines (ANA) and a joint venture with Singapore Airlines, which was signed in November 2015, this is now the Lufthansa Group’s third enhanced partnership in Asia. The commercial joint venture is scheduled to commence at the start of the 2017 summer flight timetable.

“As the flag carrier, Air China is the ideal partner for the Lufthansa Group in the People’s Republic of China. This ground-breaking joint venture will fundamentally strengthen our competitive position on routes between Europe and China. The significantly enhanced partnership will enable us to create additional benefits for customers,” said Carsten Spohr, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, at the signing of the agreement in Beijing. The Chinese aviation market was one of the most important growth markets worldwide. The group wants to profit from this growth together with their Star Alliance partner Air China.

“The Joint Venture with Lufthansa and the Lufthansa subsidiaries Austrian Airlines and Swiss International Air Lines is another major steps of Air China’s globalization strategy following Air China’s accession into Star Alliance in December 2007. Both parties can further strengthen our overall competitive edge in both China and Europe. Under the Joint Venture framework, we will further expand network coverage in China and Europe, enhance the flight connections in beyond markets and optimize flight schedules, enabling us to bring more and flexible flight choices, favorable fare products and seamless travel experiences”, said Cai Jianjiang, Chairman of Air China, at the Joint Venture Signing Ceremony.

The Lufthansa Group’s joint venture with the flag carrier of the People’s Republic of China is particularly significant as it clearly strengthens the presence of Lufthansa Group Airlines in the second-most important aviation market in the world. Together with the Transatlantic trilateral joint venture partnership with United Airlines and Air Canada, the Lufthansa Group now covers the world’s most important intercontinental markets as part of its joint venture activities. As a result, around half of Lufthansa’s long-haul flights are covered by joint ventures, securing additional benefits for customers.

www.lufthansagroup.com

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
☑ Austrian Airlines✅ Transportlogistik: BRICS Staaten✅ Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt + Logistik
Teilen

Presseservice-Upload

MarkusJaklitschFür die Veröffentlichung von Pressemitteilungen bringen Sie über den Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemeldung(en) ein. Nach Prüfung schalten wir eingereichte Beiträge frei.

Presseservice-Upload

BEITRAG EINREICHEN
Kategorien
Add another file
Vielen herzlichen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
 

Google & Social Networks

 

MarkusJaklitschNach Beitragsfreigabe mit Google-Initiierung posten wir Pressemeldungen kategorisiert mit Key Words in soziale Netzwerke (Twitter, Xing, LinkedIn, Facebook, Pinterest) und erweitern ihre Beitragsreichweite. Markus Jaklitsch

 

Social Media + PR

 

msMit unserem exklusiven Presseservice rücken wir Pressemitteilungen in den Blickpunkt und heben sie in soziale Medien hervor. Info Tel.: +43 (0)2239 34531, Berenika Sterba

 

Presseservice + Newsletter

 

MarkusJaklitschInformieren Sie Kunden und Interessenten und reichen Sie Ihre Pressemitteilungen über unseren Presseservice-Upload ein. Mit unserem Newsletter erreichen wir wöchentlich 6.000 Leser. Newsletter Presseservice

Presseservice Newsletter

NEOCOM Impressionen

Beitrag einreichen

Für eine Veröffentlichung auf LOGISTIK express bringen Sie über unseren Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemitteilung ein. Nach eingehender Prüfung schalten wir ihre Pressemeldung(en) via Newsportal + Newsletter + Soziale Medien + SEO Key Words frei.

SEO KEY WORDS

☑ Dachser ☑ DB Schenker ☑ DHL Group ☑ Kühne + Nagel ☑ Logwin ☑ Lufthansa Cargo ☑ Rhenus ☑ Siemens Group ☑ UPS Paket ✅ Handel: E-Commerce ✅ Handel: Einkauf + Supply Chain ✅ Handel: Handelsunternehmen ✅ Intralogistik: Flurfördertechnik + Stapler ✅ Intralogistik: Fördertechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Industrie 4.0 ✅ Intralogistik: Kennzeichnungstechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Kommisionierungstechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Lagertechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Software ✅ Logistik: Automotive + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Facilities ✅ Logistik: Finanzen + Jahresergebinsse ✅ Logistik: Flughafen ✅ Logistik: Forschung + Entwicklung ✅ Logistik: Job + Karriere ✅ Logistik: Messen + Events ✅ Logistik: Outsourcing ✅ Logistik: Politik + Wirtschaft ✅ Logistik: Vereine + Cluster ✅ Transportlogistik: Binnenschiff ✅ Transportlogistik: BRICS Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Fahrzeuglogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum ✅ Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft ✅ Transportlogistik: Infrastruktur ✅ Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: MOEL Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Paketlogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr ✅ Transportlogistik: Schwertransport + Kran ✅ Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure ✅ Transportlogistik: Telematik ✅ Transportlogistik: Umwelt + Energie

Archiv Newsportal

 

MarkusJaklitschLOGISTIK express informiert täglich, sachlich, fachlich, aktuell und stellt mit rund 50.000 Logistik News und Pressemeldungen online das umfangreichste Newsportal. Profil, Blattlinie

   

ARCHIV SUCHE

ARCHIV KATEGORIEN

Monatsarchiv

Tagesarchiv

September 2016
M D M D F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Firmensuche leicht gemacht

 

msWerden Sie Teil unseres B2B Netzwerks. Lassen Sie sich auf b2b.logistik-express.com hervorheben und finden. Wir arbeiten mit Google Maps, SEO Tools und Keywords. Ein Grundeintrag ist kostenlos.

 

B2B Firmensuche + Netzwerk

B2B Firmensuche

Werden Sie Teil unseres B2B-Netzwerks.

Registrieren Sie sich als Anbieter
innovativer Produkte und Dienstleistungen.

b2b.logistik-express

Messevideo

 

mwBewegte Bilder zeigen mehr als tausend Worte. Planen Sie mit uns Ihr Messevideo. Mit Marcus Walter stellen wir Ihnen einen erfahrenen Videojournalisten zur Seite. B2B Firmensuche

 

E-Commerce Logistik Day

 

MarkusJaklitschE-Commerce Logistik Day! Sie möchten mit Team und Promotionstand vertreten sein? So sichern Sie sich frühzeitig ihren Standplatz. eCommerce Logistik Day 10.11.2016 in Wien - Twin Towers, Conference Center.

 

Fachzeitschrift / E-Magazin

 

mrUnsere LOGISTIK express Redaktion recherchiert und berichtet vierteljährlich zu Handel und Industrie sowie Intralogistik und Transport- Logistik. Unsere LOGISTIK express Ausgabe 4/2016 erscheint am 11. Oktober.

 

Key Account Management D-A-CH

 

MSHPlanen Sie Ihre Cross Media Anzeigenschaltung (Print + Online) mit uns. Gerne erarbeite ich mit Ihnen ein individuelles Angebot. Info Tel.: +49 (0)89 23519738, Meike Swoboda-Hilger

 

SEO + Cross Media Marketing

 

26Mit LOGISTIK express Cross Media Strategie schalten Sie Werbeanzeigen über fünf Medienkanäle (Print, Desktop, Newsletter, Social Media, iPad-App) und das ohne Aufpreis. Infos unter Tel.: +43 (0)676 7035206, Markus Jaklitsch

 

Angelika Gabor

 

agUnsere LOGISTIK express Redaktion recherchiert und berichtet vierteljährlich zu Handel und Industrie sowie Intralogistik und Transport- Logistik. Unsere LOGISTIK express Ausgabe 4/2016 erscheint am 11. Oktober.

 

Karin Walter

 

kwUnsere LOGISTIK express Redaktion recherchiert und berichtet vierteljährlich zu Handel und Industrie sowie Intralogistik und Transport- Logistik. Unsere LOGISTIK express Ausgabe 4/2016 erscheint am 11. Oktober.

 

Thomas Wöhrle

 

twUnsere LOGISTIK express Redaktion recherchiert und berichtet vierteljährlich zu Handel und Industrie sowie Intralogistik und Transport- Logistik. Unsere LOGISTIK express Ausgabe 4/2016 erscheint am 11. Oktober.

 

Peter Baumgartner

 

pbUnsere LOGISTIK express Redaktion recherchiert und berichtet vierteljährlich zu Handel und Industrie sowie Intralogistik und Transport- Logistik. Unsere LOGISTIK express Ausgabe 4/2016 erscheint am 11. Oktober.

 

Dirk Ruppik

 

drUnsere LOGISTIK express Redaktion recherchiert und berichtet vierteljährlich zu Handel und Industrie sowie Intralogistik und Transport- Logistik. Unsere LOGISTIK express Ausgabe 4/2016 erscheint am 11. Oktober.

 

Investieren in die Logistik

 

MarkusJaklitschFinden Sie Logistik mit den Megatrends Industrie 4.0, Digitalisierung, E-Commerce spannend? Mit unserem LOGISTIK express Strategie Anlagezertifikat können Sie in die Branche investieren. LOGISTIK express Strategie

 

TWITTER

B2B Messen & Events Kalender

© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...