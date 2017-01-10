Maersk Line offers second gateway to Iran

Maersk Line is expanding its presence in Iran by adding the port of Bushehr to its services. The first sailing to Bushehr was on 4 January 2017. Bushehr is the largest and most important port for transportation of commercial goods within the Bushehr province in Iran. With a total throughput of 7 million tonnes, this port is capable of offering services for all containerized cargos, and most significantly refrigerated products.

In addition to the Maersk Line’s global network and a current reefer fleet of 270,000 containers, the customers now benefit from the port’s enhanced capabilities for reefer plugs and storage facilities: 400 reefer plugs at the port, cold-storage warehouses with a total capacity of 5,000 tonnes (below and above zero), easy access to favorable markets due to the port’s proximity to urban areas, short marine distance to the neighbouring ports of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain.

The port provides cargo connections on weekly mainline services from the rest of the world to the port of Jebel Ali, UAE. From Jebel Ali, a direct and weekly feeder connection to Bushehr, Iran is available as of now. Thus two gateways to Iran – port of Bandar Abbas and Bushehr – are now operated from the Maersk Line office in Tehran.

