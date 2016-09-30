Maersk Line orders 14,800 new reefer containers

Maersk Line’s 2016 investments in new reefer container equipment are adding 14,800 reefers to the world’s largest reefer fleet of more than 270,000 containers. While part of the reefers replace older equipment, the investment will expand the reefer fleet and cater for Maersk Line’s future growth in the reefer segment.

Adding to the 30,000 reefers acquired in 2015, the investments lowers the average age of Maersk Line’s reefer fleet to 7.9 years. This is significantly below the industry average of 12 years as recently reported by Drewry.

“We continue to invest and modernize our reefer fleet to include the latest technologies in supply chain visibility and cargo care. With the new equipment we will offer even stronger products across the reefer portfolio – enhancing transparency and care to our customers’ perishable products across Maersk Line’s extensive network,” says Shereen Zarkani, Head of Reefer Management, Maersk Line.

The new reefers feature built-in Remote Container Management (RCM) technology. It turns each reefer into a digitally connected device and provides enhanced visibility and care to cargo across Maersk Line’s entire reefer fleet.

