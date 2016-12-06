LOGISTIK express Newsportal

  • ✅ Portfolio: Cross Media [Werbemöglichkeiten]

Major order from Abu Dhabi placed with DHL Global Forwarding

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Major order from Abu Dhabi placed with DHL Global Forwarding

Major order from Abu Dhabi placed with DHL Global Forwarding
Dezember 06
08:03 2016
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

DHL Global Forwarding, the air and ocean freight specialist of Deutsche Post DHL Group, and Mubadala Development Company, the Abu Dhabi-based investment and development company, initiate a strategic partnership for the next five years. With its unique logistics expertise and portfolio DHL will support globalization and growth as well as deliver value across Mubadala Aerospace assets, their customers as well as Abu Dhabi as a whole, by aligning all logistics related processes efficiently and replicable.

In 2002, Mubadala was established by the government of Abu Dhabi as a principal agent in the diversification of Abu Dhabi’s economy. The investment and development company is supporting the growth of a dynamic and diversified economy of this Emirate through global investments. Mubadala is looking to transform their inbound to aerospace manufacturing logistics (I2M) as well as their maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) material flows. DHL’s solutions for the client increase efficiency, and ensure continuous visibility and control of processes.

Homaid Al Shimmari, Chief Executive Officer, Aerospace & Engineering Services, Mubadala, said: “Mubadala’s aerospace and information communications technology companies are operating at the heart of global supply chains, where timely and efficient delivery is critical to ensuring competitiveness. As Abu Dhabi’s aerospace cluster develops at the Nibras Al Ain Aerospace Park, with new companies being established with our global OEM partners as well as the expansion of our current businesses, a robust supply chain supported by DHL, will be an essential part of future success.”

This strategic partnership is designed to bring optimised logistics, speed of change and cost reduction to all assets and customers of Mubadala across the globe in a multi modal manner. Approximately 66 percent of the cargo volume transported in the course of Mudabala’s partnership with DHL will be air freight.

www.dpdhl.de

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
☑ DHL GroupKEP-Dienste✅ Handel: Einkauf + Supply Chain✅ Logistik: Vereine + Cluster✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum✅ Transportlogistik: Paketlogistik✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure
Teilen

Presseservice-Upload

MarkusJaklitschFür die Veröffentlichung von Pressemitteilungen bringen Sie über den Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemeldung(en) ein. Nach Prüfung schalten wir eingereichte Beiträge frei.

Beitrag einreichen

BEITRAG EINREICHEN
Kategorien
Add another file
Vielen herzlichen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
 

Werbefenster

Presseservice + Newsletter

 

MarkusJaklitschInformieren Sie Kunden und Interessenten und reichen Sie Ihre Pressemitteilungen über unseren Presseservice-Upload ein. Mit unserem Newsletter erreichen wir wöchentlich 6.000 Leser. Newsletter Presseservice

Presseservice Newsletter

Beitrag einreichen

Für eine Veröffentlichung auf LOGISTIK express bringen Sie über unseren Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemitteilung ein. Nach eingehender Prüfung schalten wir ihre Pressemeldung(en) via Newsportal + Newsletter + Soziale Medien + SEO Key Words frei.

ARCHIV SUCHE

ARCHIV KATEGORIEN

Monatsarchiv

Tagesarchiv

Dezember 2016
M D M D F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

TWITTER

SEO KEY WORDS

Geschäftsführer Handel: E-Commerce Handel: Einkauf + Supply Chain Handel: Handelsunternehmen Intralogistik: Flurfördertechnik + Stapler Intralogistik: Fördertechnik Intralogistik: Industrie 4.0 Intralogistik: Kennzeichnungstechnik KEP-Dienste Kommissionierung Kontraktlogistik LogiMAT Logistik: Job + Karriere Logistik: Messen + Events Logistik: Outsourcing ☑ DB Schenker ☑ DHL Group ☑ Flughafen ✅ Intralogistik: Lagertechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Outsourcing ✅ Intralogistik: Software ✅ Logistik: Automotive + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Facilities ✅ Logistik: Finanzen + Jahresergebinsse ✅ Logistik: Flughafen ✅ Logistik: Forschung + Entwicklung ✅ Logistik: Politik + Wirtschaft ✅ Logistik: Vereine + Cluster ✅ Logistikzentrum ✅ Supply Chain Management ✅ Transportlogistik: Binnenschiff ✅ Transportlogistik: BRICS Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Fahrzeuglogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum ✅ Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft ✅ Transportlogistik: Infrastruktur ✅ Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: MOEL Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Paketlogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr ✅ Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure ✅ Transportlogistik: Telematik ✅ Transportlogistik: Umwelt + Energie

B2B Firmensuche + Netzwerk

B2B Firmensuche

Werden Sie Teil unseres B2B-Netzwerks.

Registrieren Sie sich als Anbieter
innovativer Produkte und Dienstleistungen.

b2b.logistik-express

Kategorien

© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...