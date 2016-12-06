Major order from Abu Dhabi placed with DHL Global Forwarding

DHL Global Forwarding, the air and ocean freight specialist of Deutsche Post DHL Group, and Mubadala Development Company, the Abu Dhabi-based investment and development company, initiate a strategic partnership for the next five years. With its unique logistics expertise and portfolio DHL will support globalization and growth as well as deliver value across Mubadala Aerospace assets, their customers as well as Abu Dhabi as a whole, by aligning all logistics related processes efficiently and replicable.

In 2002, Mubadala was established by the government of Abu Dhabi as a principal agent in the diversification of Abu Dhabi’s economy. The investment and development company is supporting the growth of a dynamic and diversified economy of this Emirate through global investments. Mubadala is looking to transform their inbound to aerospace manufacturing logistics (I2M) as well as their maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) material flows. DHL’s solutions for the client increase efficiency, and ensure continuous visibility and control of processes.

Homaid Al Shimmari, Chief Executive Officer, Aerospace & Engineering Services, Mubadala, said: “Mubadala’s aerospace and information communications technology companies are operating at the heart of global supply chains, where timely and efficient delivery is critical to ensuring competitiveness. As Abu Dhabi’s aerospace cluster develops at the Nibras Al Ain Aerospace Park, with new companies being established with our global OEM partners as well as the expansion of our current businesses, a robust supply chain supported by DHL, will be an essential part of future success.”

This strategic partnership is designed to bring optimised logistics, speed of change and cost reduction to all assets and customers of Mubadala across the globe in a multi modal manner. Approximately 66 percent of the cargo volume transported in the course of Mudabala’s partnership with DHL will be air freight.

