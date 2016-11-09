Mammoet Ferry Transport BV investing in Scotland

Mammoet Ferry Transport BV invested in Scotland and acquired a forwarding facility. The move from its previous location in Hamilton to Cambuslang, southeast of Glasgow, took place in early October 2016, where operation started after considerable investments in new docking ramps, doors and total renovation of the buildings and open spaces.

The new facility of MFT Scotland in Camubslang provides about 7,000 m² area with approximately 1,500 m² of warehousing and throughput space, and 250 m² of office space. The facility is located close to the junction pf the motorways M 74 and M8.

Apart from Scotland, the company has another UK office in Preston Brook, Cheshire, and one each in Rotterdam, Zeebrugge, Duisburg and Ansfelden, Upper Austria.

Mammoet Ferry Transport, founded in 1983, is a specialist in full and part-load transport services between UK and continental Europe utilising ferry-routes as well as the Channel tunnel link. The company is a leader in the business of ferry transport operations throughout Europe and operates a fleet of four hundred trailers across the European mainland. The highly experienced team of 65 staff members, based in six offices provide local knowledge and international expertise.

www.mammoetferry.com

Source: oevz.com/en