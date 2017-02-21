MAN Truck & Bus and CNL: Priority for E-Truck

In the presence of the Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Kern and the Austrian Minister of Transport, Jörg Leichtfried, MAN Truck & Bus and the Austrian Council for Sustainable Logistics (CNL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on 20 February.

With the agreement on the development partnership, MAN and CNL are starting the gun for the introduction of electric drives in medium and heavy distribution traffic from 12 to 26 tonnes of gross vehicle weight.

“MAN is pursuing a clear strategy in terms of electro mobility – for trucks and buses. At the end of 2019, we will begin series production of a full-electric city bus and the series E-Truck will be launched at the beginning of 2021”, explained Joachim Drees, Chairman of the MAN Truck & Bus Management Board, the long-term approach of the commercial vehicle manufacturer on electric drives.

Starting in November 2017, test vehicles will first of all be put into customer service at the nine CNL partners Gebrüder Weiss, Hofer, Magna Steyr, Metro, Quehenberger, Rewe, Schachinger, Spar and Stiegl. MAN TGM 6×2 chassis are planned with reefers, interchangeable containers and beverage bodies. The scope of the test also includes a tractor-trailer combination. The drive is powered by a 250 kW electric motor with a range of around 200 kilometres.

MAN Truck & Bus is investing around EUR 10 million in developing the production of electric trucks at the Steyr site, benefiting from a federal funding of around one-third of this sum. Starting in 2021, a four-digit number of E-Trucks shall be produced annually at the Upper Austrian plant.

www.man.eu, www.councilnachhaltigelogistik.at

Source: oevz.com/en