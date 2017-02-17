LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Manufacturer invests £3.5m in new site

Manufacturer of hinges and gutter brackets A Perry & Co has invested £3.5 million in a new site – including a 90,000 sq ft warehouse and distribution centre.

Screen Shot 2017-02-17 at 11.43.06“Our state-of-the art distribution centre will dramatically improve dispatch services to UK and overseas customers and I couldn’t be more proud and pleased, our capacity has increased to in excess of 14,000 pallet locations (10,000 tonnes),” said managing director Guy Perry. “It is incredibly exciting to be expanding, creating new opportunities and continuing to be a part of the community around our factory.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Warehouse
