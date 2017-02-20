Manufacturers sign declaration for ‘ambitious EU strategy’

92 European manufacturing organisations have signed a joint declaration calling for an “ambitious EU strategy.”

The declaration calls on the EU Commission to:

Reaffirm its commitment to reaching the target of 20 per cent GDP from industry, with an ambitious and realistic timeline

Adopt an action plan to tackle the challenges that the industrial sectors are facing, in the framework of a communication that would include concrete steps and milestones

Commit to implement this action plan in a timely manner and regularly report of progress.

EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has previously identified the reindustrialisation of Europe as a top priority, and put forward an objective of increasing the share of industry in the European GDP to 20 per cent by 2020.

Source: logisticsmanager.com