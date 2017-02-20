Manufacturers sign declaration for ‘ambitious EU strategy’
92 European manufacturing organisations have signed a joint declaration calling for an “ambitious EU strategy.”
The declaration calls on the EU Commission to:
- Reaffirm its commitment to reaching the target of 20 per cent GDP from industry, with an ambitious and realistic timeline
- Adopt an action plan to tackle the challenges that the industrial sectors are facing, in the framework of a communication that would include concrete steps and milestones
- Commit to implement this action plan in a timely manner and regularly report of progress.
EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has previously identified the reindustrialisation of Europe as a top priority, and put forward an objective of increasing the share of industry in the European GDP to 20 per cent by 2020.
Source: logisticsmanager.com