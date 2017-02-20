LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Manufacturers sign declaration for ‘ambitious EU strategy’

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Manufacturers sign declaration for ‘ambitious EU strategy’

Manufacturers sign declaration for ‘ambitious EU strategy’
Februar 20
16:42 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

92 European manufacturing organisations have signed a joint declaration calling for an “ambitious EU strategy.”

The declaration calls on the EU Commission to:

  • Reaffirm its commitment to reaching the target of 20 per cent GDP from industry, with an ambitious and realistic timeline
  • Adopt an action plan to tackle the challenges that the industrial sectors are facing, in the framework of a communication that would include concrete steps and milestones
  • Commit to implement this action plan in a timely manner and regularly report of progress.

EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has previously identified the reindustrialisation of Europe as a top priority, and put forward an objective of increasing the share of industry in the European GDP to 20 per cent by 2020.

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Tags
Report
Teilen

⌂ Fachzeitschrift LE-1-2017

ISBN: 9781366337115

⌂ Google Website-Übersetzer

⌂ Presseservice

PresseservicePressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie das Exklusive Presseservice. Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich und informiert fachlich, sachlich, aktuell.

⌂ Presseservice-Upload

  • Presseservice-Upload
  • Login
  • Exklusives Presseservice
  • Newsletter Presseservice
  • Newsarchiv
      • Kategorie
      Add another file
      Vielen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
       

    ⌂ Werbefenster

    ⌂ Fachzeitschrift

    ISBN: 9781366337115 Cross Media Service:
  • Übersicht E-Magazin
  • LE-1-2017 Ausgabe
  • LE-1-2017 E-Paper
  • LE-1-2017 PDF
  • iPad Apple App
    •  

    ⌂ Werbefenster

    ⌂ Newsletter Presseservice

    ⌂ Werbefenster

    Archive

    Februar 2017
    M D M D F S S
    « Jan    
     12345
    6789101112
    13141516171819
    20212223242526
    2728  

    Kategorien

    Most Viewed Posts

    Presseservice-Upload

    Kategorie
    Add another file

    Kategorie

    ⌂ Angebot & Nachfrage

    Für Fragen sowie für ein werbliches Angebot stehen wir Ihnen allzeit gern zur Verfügung.  

    Ihr Name (Pflichtfeld)

    Ihre E-Mail-Adresse (Pflichtfeld)

    Betreff

    Ihre Nachricht

    © 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
    Designed by Orange Themes

    Laden...

    Fenster schließen

    Bitte warten...

    Bitte warten...