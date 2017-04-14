LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Medlog receives Leibetriebe Austria certificate

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Medlog receives Leibetriebe Austria certificate

Medlog receives Leibetriebe Austria certificate
April 14
08:16 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen
image_pdfimage_print

medlog Medizinische Logistik und Service GmbH, a leading provider of specialised logistics for physicians, pharmacies and laboratories, was sertified as an Austrian leading company in April 2017: during an official ceremony Franz Holler, CEO took over the award from Monica Rintersbacher, Managing Director Leitbetriebe Austria.

With more than 100 drivers the St. Pölten-based medlog Medizinische Logistik und Service GmbH offers special logistics for physicians, laboratories and hospitals. The company was founded in 2002 and has continuously expanded its services from the delivery areas of Vienna and Lower Austria throughout Austria. The company also attaches great importance on sustainability: they are using special natural gas-powered delivery vehicles and they reduced the share of disposable packaging significantly.

Following a comprehensive screening, the status of leading company is given to exemplary companies committed to sustainable business success, innovation and social responsibility. The leading companies form the spine of Austria’s industry, can secure tens of thousands long-term jobs and are important drivers of innovation.

www.leitbetriebe.at; www.medlog.at

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
City ViennaInnovationLogistikmarkt:packaging
Teilen

Presseservice

PresseservicePressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie unser Exklusives Presseservice. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich und informiert 6.000 Logistikaffine fachlich, sachlich, aktuell.

Text translater

B2B Firmensuche ⇒ Fokus LogiMAT

B2B Firmensuche ⇒ Fokus Österreich

Text suchen

Text vorlesen

| Unser Vorleseservice erleichtert den Informationsalltag und mit nur 1 Klick startet die Vorlesefunktion für den Originaltext in Deutsch oder in Englisch.

Bestes Produkt – LogiMAT 2017

Werbefenster

Händlerbund Watch-Blog

Presseservice

PresseservicePressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie unser Exklusives Presseservice. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich und informiert 6.000 Logistikaffine fachlich, sachlich, aktuell.

Presseservice-Upload

Kategorie
Add another file

Newsletter Presseservice

Fachzeitschrift LE-1-2017

ISBN: 9781366337115

Kategorien

Archive

April 2017
M D M D F S S
« Mrz    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

TWITTER

Seitenübersicht

Ihre Meinung interessiert uns ….

* Sie haben Fragen zu unserem Informationsangebot?
* Sie möchten über die B2B Firmensuche gefunden weden?
* Sie möchten Pressemitteilungen exklusiv hervorheben?
* Sie möchten Ihr Unternehmen cross medial positionieren?
* Sie möchten am eCommerce Logistik-Day dabei sein?
* So kontaktieren Sie uns.

 





Ihr Name (Pflichtfeld)

Ihre E-Mail-Adresse (Pflichtfeld)

Betreff

Ihre Nachricht

© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...