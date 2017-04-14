Medlog receives Leibetriebe Austria certificate

medlog Medizinische Logistik und Service GmbH, a leading provider of specialised logistics for physicians, pharmacies and laboratories, was sertified as an Austrian leading company in April 2017: during an official ceremony Franz Holler, CEO took over the award from Monica Rintersbacher, Managing Director Leitbetriebe Austria.

With more than 100 drivers the St. Pölten-based medlog Medizinische Logistik und Service GmbH offers special logistics for physicians, laboratories and hospitals. The company was founded in 2002 and has continuously expanded its services from the delivery areas of Vienna and Lower Austria throughout Austria. The company also attaches great importance on sustainability: they are using special natural gas-powered delivery vehicles and they reduced the share of disposable packaging significantly.

Following a comprehensive screening, the status of leading company is given to exemplary companies committed to sustainable business success, innovation and social responsibility. The leading companies form the spine of Austria’s industry, can secure tens of thousands long-term jobs and are important drivers of innovation.

www.leitbetriebe.at; www.medlog.at

Source: oevz.com/en