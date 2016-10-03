Menzies buys leaflet distributor

Menzies Distribution has bought Scottish arts and tourism leaflet distributor Edinburgh Arts and Entertainment (EAE). Menzies has also acquired AJG Parcels of Iverness, Oban Couriers and Thistle Couriers over the last two years.

EAE will still trade under its current name and general manager.

“This deal gives us two major advantages for the price of one,” says Paul McCourt, managing director, Menzies Distribution. “Firstly, it complements our Take One business, already the UK’s market leader in the field of tourism display and distribution, providing us with complete Scottish coverage.

“Secondly, it is another opportunity for us to maximise resource efficiency during daylight hours when our staff and vans are not engaged in newspaper deliveries.

“It’s another significant step for Menzies Distribution as we look to make the best use of our unrivalled network and capabilities, especially for final mile deliveries and hard-to-reach areas.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com