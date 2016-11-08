Militzer & Münch forwards glass factory to Kazakhstan

The Militzer & Münch Group transported the complete production line for a float glass site to Kazakhstan. During the past ten months, an international project team in Frankfurt coordinated the entire door-to-door order. In this multimodal project, Militzer & Münch was supported by the InterRail Group, another subsidiary of the TransInvest Group.

The glass manufacturing facility is being erected in Kyzylorda, a town in the south of Kazakhstan. Starting in mid-2017, about 600 tonnes of float glass will be produced there every day, including products for the building industry. From eleven countries in North America, Europe and Asia, Militzer & Münch transported the whole equipment for glass production. Among the shipments were about 8,000 tonnes of fire-resistant material for the construction of a melting furnace, and 400 additional containers for the delivery of fittings.

Militzer & Münch did the sea freight and road transports itself. Consignments that could not be containerized were hauled on heavy goods vehicles from Europe and China. Multimodal transport was used for containerizable goods delivered from the United States, Russia, Kazakhstan, China, Thailand and India as well as from several European countries via vessel, train and truck.

“We synchronized every delivery precisely with the customer’s assembly schedule” says Dr. Lothar Thoma, CEO M&M Militzer & Münch International Holding AG. “Our team selected the optimal routes in advance. Moreover, all contracts and transport documents had to conform to the tariff laws of the Customs Union between Kazakhstan, Russia, and Belarus.”

Before the actual transports began, Militzer & Münch had sorted out all tariff and tax issues with a local customs agent. Thus, the Frankfurt team was able to ensure the smooth progress of the project. Depending on point of origin and transport mode, the transit times were between 14 and 30 days.

The M&M Militzer & Münch group, headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland, employs a staff of about 2,000 at 100 locations in about 30 countries, complemented by strategic partnerships in many more countries. Militzer & Münch offers worldwide air and sea freight services as well as road and rail transports and project logistics along the East-West corridor in Eurasia and North Africa.

Source: oevz.com/en