LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Militzer & Münch forwards glass factory to Kazakhstan

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Militzer & Münch forwards glass factory to Kazakhstan

Militzer & Münch forwards glass factory to Kazakhstan
November 08
07:57 2016
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

The Militzer & Münch Group transported the complete production line for a float glass site to Kazakhstan. During the past ten months, an international project team in Frankfurt coordinated the entire door-to-door order. In this multimodal project, Militzer & Münch was supported by the InterRail Group, another subsidiary of the TransInvest Group.

The glass manufacturing facility is being erected in Kyzylorda, a town in the south of Kazakhstan. Starting in mid-2017, about 600 tonnes of float glass will be produced there every day, including products for the building industry. From eleven countries in North America, Europe and Asia, Militzer & Münch transported the whole equipment for glass production. Among the shipments were about 8,000 tonnes of fire-resistant material for the construction of a melting furnace, and 400 additional containers for the delivery of fittings.

Militzer & Münch did the sea freight and road transports itself. Consignments that could not be containerized were hauled on heavy goods vehicles from Europe and China. Multimodal transport was used for containerizable goods delivered from the United States, Russia, Kazakhstan, China, Thailand and India as well as from several European countries via vessel, train and truck.

“We synchronized every delivery precisely with the customer’s assembly schedule” says Dr. Lothar Thoma, CEO M&M Militzer & Münch International Holding AG. “Our team selected the optimal routes in advance. Moreover, all contracts and transport documents had to conform to the tariff laws of the Customs Union between Kazakhstan, Russia, and Belarus.”

Before the actual transports began, Militzer & Münch had sorted out all tariff and tax issues with a local customs agent. Thus, the Frankfurt team was able to ensure the smooth progress of the project. Thus, the Frankfurt team was able to ensure the smooth progress of the project. Depending on point of origin and transport mode, the transit times were between 14 and 30 days.

The M&M Militzer & Münch group, headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland, employs a staff of about 2,000 at 100 locations in about 30 countries, complemented by strategic partnerships in many more countries. Militzer & Münch offers worldwide air and sea freight services as well as road and rail transports and project logistics along the East-West corridor in Eurasia and North Africa.

www.mumnet.com

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
AGCEO✅ Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer✅ Logistik: Facilities✅ Transportlogistik: BRICS Staaten✅ Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure
Teilen

eCommerce Logistik-Day

MarkusJaklitschLetzte Chance für ein Ticket zum ersten eCommerce Logistik-Day in Wien. Am 10. November - Vienna Twin Conference Center Lage und Anfahrt + Programm & Anmeldung

Presseservice-Upload

MarkusJaklitschFür die Veröffentlichung von Pressemitteilungen bringen Sie über den Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemeldung(en) ein. Nach Prüfung schalten wir eingereichte Beiträge frei.

Werbefenster

Presseservice-Upload

BEITRAG EINREICHEN
Kategorien
Add another file
Vielen herzlichen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
 

Beitrag einreichen

Für eine Veröffentlichung auf LOGISTIK express bringen Sie über unseren Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemitteilung ein. Nach eingehender Prüfung schalten wir ihre Pressemeldung(en) via Newsportal + Newsletter + Soziale Medien + SEO Key Words frei.

ARCHIV SUCHE

ARCHIV KATEGORIEN

Monatsarchiv

Tagesarchiv

November 2016
M D M D F S S
« Okt    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

B2B Firmensuche + Netzwerk

B2B Firmensuche

Werden Sie Teil unseres B2B-Netzwerks.

Registrieren Sie sich als Anbieter
innovativer Produkte und Dienstleistungen.

b2b.logistik-express

Presseservice + Newsletter

 

MarkusJaklitschInformieren Sie Kunden und Interessenten und reichen Sie Ihre Pressemitteilungen über unseren Presseservice-Upload ein. Mit unserem Newsletter erreichen wir wöchentlich 6.000 Leser. Newsletter Presseservice

Presseservice Newsletter

TWITTER

B2B Messen & Events Kalender

SEO KEY WORDS

Geschäftsführer Handel: E-Commerce Handel: Einkauf + Supply Chain Handel: Handelsunternehmen Intralogistik: Flurfördertechnik + Stapler Intralogistik: Fördertechnik Intralogistik: Industrie 4.0 Intralogistik: Kennzeichnungstechnik KEP-Dienste Kommissionierung Kontraktlogistik LogiMAT Logistik: Job + Karriere Logistik: Messen + Events Logistik: Outsourcing ☑ DB Schenker ☑ DHL Group ☑ Flughafen ✅ Intralogistik: Lagertechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Outsourcing ✅ Intralogistik: Software ✅ Logistik: Automotive + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Facilities ✅ Logistik: Finanzen + Jahresergebinsse ✅ Logistik: Flughafen ✅ Logistik: Forschung + Entwicklung ✅ Logistik: Politik + Wirtschaft ✅ Logistik: Vereine + Cluster ✅ Logistikzentrum ✅ Supply Chain Management ✅ Transportlogistik: Binnenschiff ✅ Transportlogistik: BRICS Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Fahrzeuglogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum ✅ Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft ✅ Transportlogistik: Infrastruktur ✅ Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: MOEL Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Paketlogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr ✅ Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure ✅ Transportlogistik: Telematik ✅ Transportlogistik: Umwelt + Energie
© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...