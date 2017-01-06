Militzer & Münch completes the management team in Germany

St. Gallen, 6 January 2017. The Militzer & Münch Group has taken the final step towards strengthening its business activities in Germany: Marc Pinheiro is the new Managing Director of M&M air sea cargo GmbH. Since the beginning of the year, he has been in charge of the air and sea freight activities of Militzer & Münch. Tom Rosman has been appointed Managing Director M&M Militzer & Münch GmbH; thus, the road traffic business segment is his area of responsibility.

Last year, Militzer & Münch installed a cross-segment management team for its German organizations. At that time, Dr. Lothar Thoma, CEO M&M Militzer & Münch International Holding AG, joined the management teams of M&M air sea cargo GmbH and M&M Militzer & Münch GmbH. “In Marc Pinheiro and Tom Rosman, we now have highly competent support for the further development of both organizations”, says Dr. Lothar Thoma. “We deliberately took our time selecting the management team. Both colleagues come with the ideal requirements to strengthen and develop our worldwide air and sea freight and overland transport activities.”

Marc Pinheiro looks back on 30 years of experience in the logistics sector. These past eight years, he was with the Leschaco Group, in his last position as Director Global Restructuring & Solution in Singapore and Bremen. He has held different other management positons, among others at UTI Worldwide, Panalpina World Transport, and Exel China Ltd.

Until mid-2016, Tom Rosman was Managing Director of Contino Transport A/S in Padborg, Denmark. Previously, he has been with Kühne + Nagel for many years, filling high positions such as Director International Traffics in Munich. He joined Militzer & Münch in July 2016 as Chief Operating Officer Road Germany, a function he will retain.

The future tasks of the two managers are already clear-cut: “With his well-founded know-how in sales, Marc Pinheiro will strengthen our air and sea segments in Germany as well as globally”, Dr. Lothar Thoma says. “Tom Rosman will intensify our collaboration with CargoLine; he will set up and develop additional strategic partnerships and advance the expansion of our network in Eastern Europe and Central Asia.”

In their positions, Marc Pinheiro and Tom Rosman are taking over the tasks of Klaus Jäger, who is leaving the Militzer & Münch Group at his own request. Dr. Lothar Thoma remains second Managing Director of both organizations.