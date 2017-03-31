LOGISTIK express Newsportal

M&M and Andreas Schmid Logistik launching East-West services

M&M and Andreas Schmid Logistik launching East-West services

M&M and Andreas Schmid Logistik launching East-West services
März 31
08:11 2017
M&M Militzer & Münch GmbH and Andreas Schmid Logistik AG founded a joint venture for international transports. Starting May 1st, the joint venture named “MMAS Eurasia Logistic GmbH” will offer regular transport services to Iran and the Maghreb region.

With the joint venture, Militzer & Münch and Andreas Schmid Logistik both add numerous additional destinations to their regular road service networks. The company is headquartered at Gersthofen in the Augsburg administrative district. Plans are to establish several departures per week from Gersthofen to Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria and Iran.

“It complements our long standing collaboration with CargoLine, the groupage cooperation. We use the CargoLine network especially for international transports from and to Germany and Western Europe,” says Dr. Lothar Thoma, CEO M&M Militzer & Münch International Holding AG.

“Iran is opening up great prospects for German companies; offering perfect local logistics, we can additionally enhance them,” says Gianluca Crestani, Member of the Board of Directors, Andreas Schmid Logistik.

In Iran, Militzer & Münch offers nation-wide distribution, which Andreas Schmid Logistik is going to benefit from, too. Via Militzer & Münch‘s local sister company, the PTB Group, both partners have access to 15 depots and extensive warehousing space, among others in Bandar Abbas.

Both companies are registering increasing transport demand, not only for Iran, but also for Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria. “Especially for the automotive and textile industries, the Maghreb is a major trade partner”, says Dr. Lothar Thoma. The offer comprises door-to-door transport solutions to Iran and the Maghreb states including customs clearance and warehousing from a single source.

The M&M Militzer & Münch group has 2,000 employees at over 100 locations in approximately 30 countries. Strategic partnerships supplement the network. Militzer & Münch offers global air and sea freight, as well as road and rail-based land transport and project logistics along the east-west-corridor in Eurasia and North Africa. The company operates a network of locations in Eastern Europe, the CIS, the Middle and Far East as well as the Maghreb countries. Established in 1880 the enterprise is headquartered in St. Gallen (Switzerland).

www.mumnet.com

 

Source: oevz.com/en

